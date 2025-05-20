COAS General Asim Munir Elevated To Rank Of Field Marshal

The federal cabinet on Tuesday officially approved the promotion of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir to the prestigious rank of field marshal, the highest military rank in the Pakistan Army.

The rank of field marshal, modeled on the British Army tradition, was last held by General Mohammad Ayub Khan. The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement following the cabinet meeting, highlighting General Munir’s leadership during key military operations.

The statement read: “The Government of Pakistan has approved the promotion of General Syed Asim Munir (Nishan-i-Imtiaz Military) to the rank of field marshal for ensuring the security of the country and defeating the enemy based on the high strategy and courageous leadership of the Battle of Truth, Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.”

It further praised COAS Munir’s exemplary courage and determination in leading the army and coordinating war strategies, which contributed to what the statement described as a “historic victory in the war of justice.”

Recognizing his outstanding military leadership and bravery in defending Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the cabinet endorsed the prime minister’s proposal to elevate General Munir to field marshal.

The Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, personally briefed President Asif Ali Zardari on the decision and secured his approval.

Expressing gratitude upon receiving the promotion, General Munir dedicated the honor to the entire nation, the armed forces, and especially to the civil and military martyrs and veterans. In a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he said, “I am grateful to the president of Pakistan, the prime minister and the cabinet for their trust. This is not an individual honour but an honour for the armed forces of Pakistan and the entire nation.”