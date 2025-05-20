Choosing survival over stupidity

The trio of India’s MAD – Modi, Amit and Doval – is hell bent upon bringing the 1.6b people to a brink of annihilation. The war that their ‘MADness’ started on May 6-7 could spiral into a holocaust, had Pakistan not positively responded to world leaders’ timely call especially Donald Trump and António Guterres. “We stopped a nuclear conflict; I think it could have been a bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed.” Trump said in a statement. The same he repeated during his visit to Riyadh on May 13.

On May 6-9, Modi’s Vishwa Guru-agenda and Hindutva-run madness led to adventure inside Pakistan and after an enduring restraint, Pakistan’s comprehensive response came, which not only flabbergasted the Indians, but also the world that saw “Pakistan retaliated with a massive and relentless barrage of missiles and rockets, targeting Indian military facilities, airbases, and weapons storage sites.” It forced India to seek help from the world. India’s military spokesperson in her briefing asked Pakistan to stop. Nick Robertson, CNN’s Correspondent, reported live; “India reportedly sought assistance from US, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.” To which Pakistan responded positively.

The destruction was thus averted, but it seems that the Indians have only gained time to stage another attack. Defense minister Khwaja Asif warned India might attempt another adventure. It means India is relentlessly hell bent upon bringing the region to the brink of an unthinkable catastrophe. Thanks to Pakistan’s pragmatic approach “for sake of peace”, this conflict did not escalate further.

However, “what could happen if rationality faltered?” The resounding words of DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif are noteworthy. In his press brief on May 11-12, he articulated a profound truth: “Conflict between two rival nuclear powers is actually an absurdity and it is inconceivable and sheer stupidity.” His words were not mere rhetoric but a sobering reflection of the existential peril that hangs over South Asia. Any war would not just be a regional crisis but a threat to 1.6b people — a catastrophe with no winners, only mutual annihilation.

Sinister voices in India continue to argue that “war” is still an option. How come? Do you think nukes won’t come into play? Isn’t it a dangerous fallacy? Once the first bullet is fired, escalation takes over. The fog of war, miscommunication and nationalistic fervor can quickly push us to nuclear threshold. Even a small war carries the risk of catastrophic miscalculation. As DG stated, “In reality, there is no space for war, and if anyone wants to carve out this space for war, he is actually carving out the space for mutual annihilation.” The human cost of Indo-Pak war would be unimaginable. The two countries account for nearly 20% of world’s humanity. War would result in millions of casualties, followed by famine, radiation, global economic collapse, triggering a nuclear winter, leading to mass starvation.

If war is indeed “sheer stupidity”, then the only logical path is dialogue. Yet, diplomatic engagement remains frozen, with MAD refusing to budge on Kashmir, water or terrorism. The world must mediate and de-escalate before another crisis spirals out of control. As says CNN’s Nick: “This is a ceasefire now – if everything works out. But tensions remain extremely high. From their perspective, they’ve been up all night. There was a sense that if diplomacy had failed, the situation could have spiraled into something far worse. It was now or never.”

Though DG MOs on both sides have met on hotline, yet comprehensive dialogue is need of hour. Both need CBMs such as ceasefire and regular hotline contacts. The ceasefire had previously provided relative stability along LoC. The world must keep in mind the rivalry between us isn’t just a regional issue, but a global challenge that is connected to the unsolved issue of IIOJK. Kashmir is nuclear flashpoint. It’s not a bilateral issue, but an internationally recognized dispute waiting to be solved under UN resolutions. Nuclear war isn’t winnable; its consequences are irreversible. DG ISPR’s statement should serve as a wake-up call: war should not be an option – it is collective suicide. The May 6-10 conflict was a near-miss; the next one may not be.

The MAD trio must ask itself: is their ploy for election win, hegemon design, anti-Muslim hatred worth the annihilation of 1.6b people? Is short-term military posturing worth the long-term destruction? The answer is clear: War isn’t just unthinkable, it’s absurd. The only sane choice is to step back from the brink, revive diplomacy, and recognize that in the nuclear age, there are no victors — only survivors. And we the survivals demand peace.

The world is watching. We deserve better than the specter of mutual destruction. It’s time to choose wisdom over war, dialogue over destruction, and life over annihilation.