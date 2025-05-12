In the early hours of May 7, 2025, the skies above the Line of Control between India and Pakistan bore witness to one of the most significant air combat events in recent South Asian history.

Forty-two Pakistani fighter jets scrambled to meet a wave of seventy-two Indian aircraft that had moved aggressively into combat formations. What followed was a high-stakes dogfight that would not only shape the regional power dynamics but also mark a turning point in modern aerial warfare.

Among the Pakistani aircraft were the Chinese-built J-10C fighter jets, making their first-ever appearance in a real combat. The J-10C, also known as the “Vigorous Dragon,” is a single-engine, multirole fighter designed to perform in high-threat environments. It was equipped with the PL-15, a next-generation, long-range air-to-air missile developed by China’s Aviation Industry Corporation. The J-10C-PL-15 combination had previously been viewed with skepticism by Western analysts who often dismissed Chinese jets as inferior imitations. But that skepticism was put to rest in dramatic fashion.

In the fierce air engagement that unfolded, at least five Indian jets were reportedly shot down, including two French-built Rafales, a Su-30MKI, and a MiG-29. While the US defence sources confirmed the loss of at least two Indian aircraft, including a Rafale, India’s official stance remained vague. The Indian Air Force initially refused to comment on the Rafale losses. Days later, an IAF spokesperson acknowledged the complexity of the engagement, stating that losses were “a part of combat,” and chose not to disclose specific numbers, citing ongoing operations.

The news proved to be a shocker for the world. The stock price of J-10 producing company, Chengdu Aircraft Industries, soared on the news that the Chinese-made fighter J-10C operated by the Pakistani military had shot down the Indian military’s French fighter Rafale.

According to InvestingCom on the 9th May, the stock price of Chengdu Aircraft Industries once hit 88.88 yuan in mainland China’s stock market. It rose 50% in three days from the closing price of 59.23 yuan on the 6th. Chengdu Aircraft Industries returned its gains on the 9th due to profit-taking sales, closing at 79.88 yuan. This is also up 35% from the 6th.

For Pakistan, the air battle was more than a tactical success; it was a validation of its military modernization efforts and growing partnership with China. The PL-15 missile, capable of engaging targets more than 200 kilometers away, gave Pakistani pilots a considerable edge. Designed to take down high-value targets like AWACS aircraft, tankers, and fighters, the missile’s advanced active radar guidance made it particularly effective in beyond-visual-range combat scenarios. In this engagement, it proved its worth.

While the battle was about cutting-edge machines and electronic warfare, it also came down to human courage. Pakistani pilots displayed remarkable bravery, with three of them reportedly preparing for suicide-style mission deep inside Indian Territory. Each signed his own “death certificate” before entering the Indian airspace, fully aware of the dangers ahead. Fortunately, all three returned safely, having completed their missions successfully.

Observers around the world, particularly military strategists and defence analysts, paid close attention to this confrontation. It marked the first time Chinese military technology had been pitted directly against top-tier Western equipment like the Rafale in actual combat—and emerged victorious. The psychological and strategic implications of this are immense. For decades, Western defence circles viewed Chinese military aviation as second-rate. This encounter challenged that narrative and showcased a shift in the balance of air power.

Beyond the immediate combat, this event also underlined the growing strategic coordination between China and Pakistan. According to Indian defence analyst Pravin Sawhney, this collaboration intensified after India’s revocation of Article 370 and 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir. In response, China and Pakistan appear to have developed a joint framework for multi-domain operations—combining intelligence, surveillance, and electronic warfare with traditional firepower. This includes data-link sharing, BVR missile technology, real-time satellite-based battle space visibility, and coordinated air defence strategies.

The Pakistani Air Force’s ability to integrate advanced Chinese technology into its tactical and strategic operations has redefined its approach to aerial combat. No longer limited to dogfights or reactive posturing, the PAF now operates within a broader, synchronized warfare model that prioritizes speed, reach, and real-time situational awareness. The May 7 engagement was not just a battle; it was a test of doctrine, technology, and resolve.

As the dust settles, many believe Pakistan has, at least for now, achieved air superiority over its eastern neighbour. While the long-term balance will depend on future developments and India’s response, the success of the J-10C has sent a strong message. It has also opened up global interest in Chinese hardware, which is now seen as combat-proven.

The history of the Pakistan Air Force is filled with tales of resilience and valour—from the wars of 1965, 1971, and 1999, to their contributions in the Arab-Israeli conflicts. This latest chapter adds to that legacy. The sky over the subcontinent may have been a battleground, but for Pakistan, it became a proving ground—a stage where dragons flew and history was rewritten.