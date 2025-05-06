Jennifer Lopez’s Reason For Skipping Met Gala After Ben Affleck Divorce Revealed

Jennifer Lopez did not attend the highly anticipated 2025 Met Gala, just months after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck. The “On the Floor” singer, 55, chose to skip the star-studded affair at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 5, 2025, a move that has garnered significant attention in the media.

Reports indicate that J.Lo’s absence was due to her busy schedule, particularly her work on her latest project, Office Romance. Filming for the movie has been taking place in New Jersey, leaving the singer-actress unable to attend the glamorous fashion event.

Lopez made waves at the 2024 Met Gala when she attended as a co-chair in a breathtaking custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown adorned with 2.5 million silver beads. However, her husband Ben Affleck was noticeably absent from her side, fueling speculation about troubles in their relationship. In May 2024, In Touch broke the news of their impending divorce, with Jennifer later confirming the separation by filing for divorce in August 2024. Their divorce was finalized in January 2025.

While the couple’s romantic relationship did not last, sources close to the former spouses reveal that they have managed to maintain an amicable relationship. “Ben and Jennifer communicate regularly and continue to support each other’s personal and professional endeavors,” an insider told In Touch.

Despite their divorce, they are working hard to remain cordial for the sake of their children. While the exes do not share any children together, Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, 17, grew close to Affleck’s kids—Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13—during their marriage.

A source explained, “While Ben won’t be as close with Jennifer as he is with his first wife, Jennifer Garner, they’re both mindful of their children’s bond and want to make sure they can all coexist amicably.” The insider added, “They’re not yet planning family holidays together, but they’ve talked about starting with a dinner to make things easier.”

Meanwhile, both Jennifer and Ben have continued with their lives post-divorce. A separate insider revealed that Ben is also dating again. Regarding his ideal partner, the source noted, “Ben’s looking for someone independent, strong in their beliefs, and someone who understands his commitment to sobriety.”

As for Lopez, she’s been busy with her career, but recent reports indicate she’s enjoying a bit of attention from her Office Romance co-star, Brett, who is said to be very affectionate toward her during filming. Despite their chemistry on set, sources say that Jennifer is taking things in stride as she focuses on her work and personal growth.