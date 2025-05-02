CM Maryam, Dutch Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

Punjab CM welcomes Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander and Pakistani footballer Kayanat Bokhari in the meeting

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Ambassador of the Netherlands in Pakistan, Henny de Vries on Friday discussed bilateral relations, especially the promotion of trade, investment, sports and welfare of youth.

Ambassador of the Netherlands in Pakistan, Henny de Vries called on Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz to discuss the matters of mutual interest at CM’s House in Lahore on Friday. Renowned Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander and Pakistani footballer Kayanat Bokhari accompanied the ambassador in the meeting.

The two leaders held a special discussion on the promotion of sports and establishment of people-to-people contacts, besides matters pertaining to bilateral relations.

The Chief Minister appreciated the warm welcome accorded to the famed Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander and Pakistani-origin Dutch footballer Kayanat Bokhari. She said that Pakistan and Netherlands held long-standing cordial relations which had grown and further deepened over the passage of time. She maintained that the presence of Dutch hockey legend is highly encouraging for the talented youth of Punjab.

The Chief Minister said, “Historically, Pakistan-Netherlands relations have led to a significant growth in the areas of trade, agriculture, education and capacity-building. We will further strengthen mutual cooperation in all fields including political, economic, cultural and sports.”

She said that it was heartening that bilateral trade volume between the two countries had reached $2.3 billion, adding that there was a vast potential for promoting economic cooperation between Pakistan and Netherlands.

CM Maryam said, “Sports like hockey and cricket can become a source of common passion between Pakistan and Netherlands. Floris Jan Bovelander’s working with the young players in Lahore will further strengthen our national sports hockey. Kayanat Bokhari has been declared as a role model for the youth female sportsperson.”

“As the first female Chief Minister, promotion of women’s participation and empowerment is my foremost priority,” she vowed, adding, “By launching ‘Khelta Punjab’ program, the Punjab government was promoting sports facilities at the district, tehsil and village levels.

June 30, Deadline to Accomplishing LDP

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz tasked Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and the Chief Secretary with “timely completion of Lahore Development Plan (LDP)” by June 30, deadline.

Chairing a special meeting to review implementation of Lahore Development Plan, the Punjab CM conducted a visual inspection of different projects, and set June 30, deadline for the construction and rehabilitation of 3,705 streets of Lahore Municipal Corporation and 230 streets of WASA.

The chief minister also set a final deadline for the construction and repair of WASA work in 1,573 streets. “The LDP Phase-II includes construction and repair of streets and other projects in Allama Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti and Wagah Towns,” she highlighted, warning that any delay in completion of development schemes affects daily life of people.