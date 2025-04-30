NATIONAL

LHC grants bail in fake video case involving Punjab minister

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to Ali Hassan Toor, accused of uploading a doctored video of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on social media.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum announced the decision, allowing bail against a Rs1 million surety bond. The verdict had been reserved on April 28.

The FIA told the court the video shared by the suspect was manipulated and carried misleading commentary, amounting to a cybercrime. However, the chief justice criticised delays in the FIA’s forensic reporting and questioned the strength of the evidence.

Toor’s lawyer, Advocate Azhar Siddique, argued there was no proof linking his client’s social media account to the video. The FIA confirmed the charge sheet had been submitted, but failed to establish a direct connection to the accused.

Previous article
Mahrang Baloch ends hunger strike after BHC admits detention plea
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rawalpindi approves 12 Eid cattle markets amid soaring prices

RAWALPINDI: The district administration has approved 12 designated sites for sacrificial animal markets in Rawalpindi, set to begin operations from May 28 ahead of...

Punjab CM relaunches laptop scheme phase-I after 8-year hiatus

SHC grants bail to accused in airport suicide attack case

Child killed, two injured in Karachi building collapse

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.