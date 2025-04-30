LHC grants bail in fake video case involving Punjab minister

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to Ali Hassan Toor, accused of uploading a doctored video of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on social media.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum announced the decision, allowing bail against a Rs1 million surety bond. The verdict had been reserved on April 28.

The FIA told the court the video shared by the suspect was manipulated and carried misleading commentary, amounting to a cybercrime. However, the chief justice criticised delays in the FIA’s forensic reporting and questioned the strength of the evidence.

Toor’s lawyer, Advocate Azhar Siddique, argued there was no proof linking his client’s social media account to the video. The FIA confirmed the charge sheet had been submitted, but failed to establish a direct connection to the accused.