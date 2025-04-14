ANF busts network of drug trafficking through courier service in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has busted a drug trafficking network through a courier service in Peshawar. According to an ANF spokesperson, an accused named Zahidur Rehman was arrested in Nowshera who had booked 11 drug-laden parcels for different cities.

Accordant to media reports, the drug-laden parcels were seized on March 25, 26, and April 7, which were being sent to different cities. During operation, 5.7 kg of hashish, 200 grams of ice, 120 ecstasy pills, 150 grams of opium, fake currency, and a 30-bore pistol were also recovered from Zahidur Rehman’s possession.

Based on the information given by the arrested accused, Zahidur Rehman, and through ANF intelligence, secret information was received on April 11 about the shipment of drug smuggler Muhammad Younis to Sialkot.

After full surveillance by the ANF team, three accused were arrested red-handed near Haji Camp, Peshawar. While an employee of the courier office involved in facilitating the accused was also arrested.

About 2 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of the accused, and during the investigation it was found that the accused were involved in interprovincial drug shipment. The accused obtained drugs from Bara and other areas and transported them through courier services.

ANF accelerated crackdown against drug smuggling through online courier networks. Courier services are urged to tighten surveillance of suspicious parcels and cooperate.

ANF’s efforts based on systematic intelligence, effective operations, and a zero-tolerance policy continued. The digital drug distribution network is a threat to national security; efforts to fully expose it are ongoing. Further investigations are underway, and progress has been made in finding other operatives of the online drug network.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and an investigation has been initiated.