Belarus to welcome 150,000 skilled Pakistani workers, announces PM Shehbaz

MINSK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday that Belarus has extended a generous offer to Pakistan, inviting over 150,000 highly skilled workers to contribute to its nation-building efforts. Describing the initiative as a “gift” for the people of Pakistan, the prime minister expressed his gratitude, emphasizing that this move would benefit both Belarus’ economy and provide meaningful job opportunities for Pakistani youth.

In a joint press conference with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, PM Shehbaz assured that the skilled Pakistani workforce would be a valuable asset to Belarus, given their international certifications and national accreditation. “These workers will serve as a significant asset to Belarus,” the prime minister said.

PM Shehbaz, who is visiting Belarus at the invitation of President Lukashenko, also reflected on the strong ties between the two nations, citing the successful visit of President Lukashenko to Pakistan in November 2024. The prime minister noted that both countries had signed numerous agreements during that visit, further enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Highlighting Belarus’ expertise in agriculture and mining, PM Shehbaz expressed Pakistan’s interest in leveraging Belarusian knowledge to improve agricultural yields and explore joint ventures in the mining sector. He emphasized that Pakistan’s vast mineral deposits could make both countries strong partners in this area.

President Lukashenko, in turn, reiterated Belarus’ commitment to deepening its relationship with Pakistan, emphasizing the strategic importance of expanding collaboration in trade, agriculture, industry, and technology. He expressed confidence that PM Shehbaz’s visit would pave the way for a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership.

Following the talks, Pakistan and Belarus signed several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen cooperation in defense, commerce, environmental protection, and other sectors. These included a Readmission Agreement, cooperation agreements between the interior ministries, and a military-technical cooperation roadmap for 2025-2027.

The agreements aim to further deepen the ties between the two nations, opening new avenues for collaboration across various industries and regions.