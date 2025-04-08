UAE introduces five-year visa policy for Pakistani nationals

KARACHI: Pakistani nationals can now apply for five-year visas to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as confirmed by the UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, during a meeting with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday.

The announcement was made at the Governor House in Karachi, where Ambassador Al Zaabi and the UAE Consul General, Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi, met with Governor Tessori to discuss bilateral relations.

Governor Tessori thanked the UAE envoy for the country’s investment, particularly in Sindh and Karachi, and highlighted the strengthening of diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Al Zaabi extended an invitation to the governor to visit the newly-established UAE visa centre in Karachi and commended the initiatives launched by the governor’s office, pledging support for further development and collaboration.

In addition to the meeting, Ambassador Al Zaabi participated in a tree-planting ceremony at the Governor House as part of the UAE’s plantation campaign and took part in a flag-hoisting event. The ambassador also signed the guest book, emphasizing the enduring friendship between the two countries.

Last month, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs notified Pakistan’s National Assembly that there had been no official ban on Pakistani nationals seeking UAE visas. The UAE embassy clarified that the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security introduced a new five-year visa policy, which involves submitting round-trip tickets, hotel bookings, proof of property ownership (if applicable), and a down payment of AED3,000 as part of the application process.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs further acknowledged that stricter visa scrutiny has been implemented due to issues such as fraudulent degrees, fake employment contracts, overstayed visas, and involvement in political or criminal activities by some Pakistani nationals. Social media misuse by certain members of the Pakistani community has also been a concern raised by UAE authorities.

The Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi is in active communication with the UAE authorities to address these issues at both the ministerial and under-secretary levels.