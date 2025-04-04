HEADLINES

Karachi police officer arrested over derogatory social media post about President Zardari

By News Desk

KARACHI:  Karachi police officer, Station Investigation Officer (SIO) Abrar Shah, was arrested on April 2, 2025, after allegedly posting offensive comments about President Asif Ali Zardari on social media. The derogatory remarks prompted a complaint by duty officer Yaqoob at the Sukkun police station, leading to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against Shah.

The FIR was registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, a law designed to address cybercrimes. The complainant provided screenshots of the objectionable post, which were included as evidence in the case.

Following the investigation, SIO Abrar Shah was arrested by Sukkun police, and the case has now been handed over to the Investigation Officer (IO) for further proceedings.

In a related development, authorities have registered three additional cases under PECA 2025 for allegedly spreading propaganda against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and state institutions through social media. The cases were filed at Shahdara, Shahdara Town, and Kot Lakhpat police stations, focusing on digital offenses related to the creation and distribution of manipulated videos using artificial intelligence (AI). Police claim that these videos were part of a coordinated effort to promote an anti-state narrative and create unrest online.

News Desk
News Desk

