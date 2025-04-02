President Zardari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Placed In Isolation

President Asif Ali Zardari has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation at a private hospital in Karachi, according to his physician Dr Asim Hussain. The confirmation came Wednesday as concerns over the president’s health grew following his recent hospitalisation.

Speaking to Geo News, Dr Hussain said that the president is under the care of infectious disease specialists and is being closely monitored. “Due to his condition, all meetings with the president have been strictly prohibited,” he stated.

President Zardari was moved from Nawabshah to Karachi after he began experiencing health complications. Multiple tests have since been conducted to assess his condition, with doctors providing round-the-clock care.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon, meanwhile, reiterated that the president’s condition is stable and improving. He dismissed reports that Zardari was being shifted to Dubai for treatment, calling them “inaccurate.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with the president over the phone to express concern and offered prayers for his swift recovery. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also contacted Dr Hussain to inquire about Zardari’s health and extend his best wishes.