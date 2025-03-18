Hailey Bieber Fires Back at Rumors Amid Justin Bieber’s Health Concerns

Hailey Bieber responded to ongoing rumors surrounding her marriage to Justin Bieber following his cryptic social media post about his health. Hours after Justin’s post, which sparked concern about his wellbeing, Hailey shared a message on Instagram addressing the false narratives being circulated about her life.

The 28-year-old beauty mogul reshared photos related to her brand, Rhode Beauty, and included a quote that read, “People take the information they’re fed and they draw a picture of who you are. Most of the time, it’s wrong.” This message came just after Justin shared his struggles with feeling “unsafe” and “drowning” amid personal battles, which fueled further speculation.

Justin had posted on Instagram earlier, revealing how he was told not to feel hate as a child, leading him to suppress his emotions and ultimately feel overwhelmed. He wrote, “I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there.”

Hailey has long been vocal about the challenges of dealing with public scrutiny of her relationship, especially from fans of Justin’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Recently, she faced backlash after an influencer falsely claimed she had liked a negative TikTok video about Gomez. Hailey’s representative swiftly denied the claims, describing them as a fabrication designed to capitalize on old rumors.

Despite the challenges, Hailey has maintained her stance on her marriage, expressing the emotional toll caused by people doubting her relationship with Justin. “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one,” she said in a past interview. “It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

The couple’s turbulent start to the year has been marked by Justin’s concerning health updates and his decision to sever ties with longtime manager Scooter Braun and several close business relationships. However, a representative clarified that Justin’s health issues were not related to drug use, stating that he is in one of the best places in his life and is actively involved in parenting his son, Jack Blues, whom he welcomed with Hailey in August 2024.