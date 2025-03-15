PM breaks ground on £190 million Daanish University of Emerging Sciences

Says govt to provide Rs10b as seed money with varsity expected to be operationalised by August 2026

States names of board of governors of Daanish University have finalised so that brilliant minds could contribute

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday laid the foundation of Daanish University of Emerging Sciences, stating that this university would be on par with the world’s leading institutions in modern sciences and applied research.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa for facilitating the transfer of £190 million NCA funds to the national treasury.

The £190 million funds were repatriated to Pakistan by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) after recovering the amount from property tycoon.

The amount relates to the £190 case in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14-year and seven-year for their involvement in the Al-Qadir Trust scandal regarding “adjustment” of £190 million worth of assets of a property tycoon seized by the UK’s NCA during Khan’s tenure as PM.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that students from all four provinces would have access to higher education at the university, with free education for underprivileged children.

The prime minister emphasized that Daanish University would establish itself as a global institution with top-tier faculty, research centres, and academic excellence. The university’s first section is expected to become operational by August 14, 2026.

Noting that students from all over the country would get enrolment in different faculties of the university purely on the basis of merit, the premier said that a trust would be created and initially, the government would provide Rs10 billion as seed money and later, it would run on the amount collected from fees of wealthy students while the poor students would be assisted.

Revealing that the names of the board of governors of Daanish University had been finalised so that the brilliant minds could contribute, PM Shehbaz assured that government would have no relation with its functions and administration as it would work autonomously.

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that the project was funded by public money, which the previous government had allegedly deprived the nation of.

Daanish University, said Iqbal, would be the next level where they would prepare the workforce for the industrial revolution and would feature necessary facilities to impart education in AI, bio-technology, robotics, space sciences and other emerging technologies through applied research to create a platform to fill the gap between academia and industries.

The minister also noted that the government would also seek global partnerships for the transfer of technology and to ensure that this institution should provide technology leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs.