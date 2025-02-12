PM calls for independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as capital

Prime Minister meets world leaders on sidelines of WGS in UAE

Discusses bilateral relations in variety of sectors, including trade, defence, and regional cooperation

DUBAI/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasized the necessity of establishing an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, asserting the path to sustainable peace in the region goes through a two-state solution

“Resolution of the Palestinian issue is vital in accordance with the United Nations’ resolutions as sustainable peace in the region is only achievable through a two-state solution”, PM Shehbaz stated while speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Tuesday.

In his speech, PM Shehbaz highlighted the devastating loss of life in Gaza, where over 50,000 Palestinians have been martyred amid what he described as an act of genocide.

G2Gs collective action to address climate change

PM Shehbaz also called for enhanced global cooperation in climate financing and technology sharing, emphasizing the need for governments to take collective action to address climate change. He urged private investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s clean energy and infrastructure sectors.

The PM highlighted the importance of multilateral institutions supporting emerging economies like Pakistan in achieving sustainable development.

He said Pakistan is committed to mobilizing domestic resources and implementing policy reforms, PM Shehbaz stressed that international partnerships and financial backing are essential for the country’s green transition. He noted that Pakistan’s energy transition alone requires an estimated investment of $100 billion.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to achieving a 60% clean energy mix by 2030 and transitioning 30% of all vehicles to electric mobility. He emphasized that the country is rapidly expanding its renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, hydropower, and nuclear energy.

Notably, Pakistan’s southern regions hold 50,000 megawatts of untapped wind energy potential, while hydropower projects in the northern regions will add 13,000 megawatts of clean energy capacity.

Investment hub

In addition to environmental measures, the PM highlighted Pakistan’s growing potential as an investment hub. He noted that the country offers one of Asia’s most dynamic investment landscapes, with 70% of its population under 30 years old, a young and tech-savvy workforce.

Pakistan’s strategic location bridges South and Central Asia, offering promising opportunities for investors, particularly as the emerging middle class fuels economic growth.

A series of high-level meetings with world leaders

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz also held a series of high-level meetings with leaders from the Sri Lanka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kuwait, to discuss enhancing bilateral relations in a variety of sectors, including trade, defence, and regional cooperation.

PM met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai, marking their first in-person interaction.

The leaders discussed strengthening ties in trade, defence, and education, and agreed to explore new opportunities for cooperation. They also highlighted historical connections between the two nations, with Dissanayake recalling the 1996 Cricket World Cup final in Lahore.

“We are committed to increasing high-level exchanges and building on the goodwill between our countries,” PM Shehbaz said.

Moreover, the PM met with Željka Cvijanovic, Chairperson of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency, to discuss enhancing trade and economic ties.

PM Shehbaz expressed support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s European Union membership and its potential as a regional hub, offering new opportunities for Pakistani goods in the Balkans and Eastern Europe.

“I look forward to further promoting relations between our countries, especially in trade and investment,” Cvijanovic remarked.

The PM also met Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a strong economic partnership and reviewed regional issues, including the ongoing situation in Gaza.

“The ceasefire in Gaza must be fully implemented immediately, and humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine must be accelerated,” they agreed.

The meetings underscored Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to enhance its diplomatic and economic relations with key global and regional players, aiming for sustainable development and peace.