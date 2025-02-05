Succession announcement awaited after Aga Khan IV’s passing

LISBON: Prince Karim Aga Khan, the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and a prominent global figure in development, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2025, in Lisbon at the age of 88, surrounded by his family.

The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) confirmed the news, stating that the announcement of his designated successor will follow shortly.

The spiritual leader, revered by 12 to 15 million Ismaili Muslims across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, was a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Born in Geneva, Switzerland, he was appointed as the 49th Imam of the Ismaili community in 1957, succeeding his grandfather at the age of 20.

Over his decades-long tenure, Prince Karim Aga Khan established the AKDN, a global development network employing over 96,000 individuals and supporting education, health, and economic development projects, particularly in underdeveloped regions of Asia and Africa.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described Prince Karim as “a symbol of peace, tolerance, and compassion in our troubled world.” Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai also praised his legacy, saying, “His work for education, health, and development will continue to inspire generations.”

The Aga Khan was not only a spiritual leader but also a philanthropist and business figure known for investing significant wealth into social welfare initiatives. Despite a lavish lifestyle marked by thoroughbred horse breeding and yacht racing, he devoted much of his time and resources to philanthropy.

Born into a family with connections to both politics and the arts, Prince Karim’s father was bypassed in the line of succession following his high-profile marriage to Hollywood actress Rita Hayworth.

The AKDN has indicated that the formal announcement of Prince Karim’s successor, who will become Aga Khan V, will take place soon, continuing the lineage that has guided the Ismaili community since the 19th century.