Verdict in Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Shehbaz, Hamza set for February 6

LAHORE: An anti-corruption court in Lahore has reserved its verdict in the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference involving Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz after concluding arguments from both the defense and prosecution.

The decision will be announced on February 6.

During Monday’s proceedings, defense counsel Amjad Pervez contended that the controversial drain construction was a decision of the Punjab cabinet, made for the benefit of the local community, rather than a directive from then-Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He emphasized that the case was politically motivated.

In response, prosecutor Mian Waseem argued that the construction was justified but noted that the complainant had withdrawn his complaint, claiming he never lodged it in the first place. The prosecution maintained that the drain was constructed upon the request of the late MPA Rahmat Ali.

The Ramzan Sugar Mills case, initially handled by NAB, was transferred to the Anti-Corruption Establishment following amendments to NAB laws.

The NAB alleged that Shehbaz Sharif, during his tenure as Punjab Chief Minister, and Hamza Shehbaz misused their authority, causing a loss of Rs213 million to the national exchequer by ordering the construction of the drain in Chiniot for the benefit of Ramzan Sugar Mills, owned by Shehbaz’s sons.

Shehbaz Sharif was arrested in October 2018 and released on bail by the Lahore High Court in February 2019.