Karachi doctors assess US woman’s condition amid unusual love story saga

KARACHI: Doctors at Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) have conducted MRI, CT scans, blood tests, and other routine medical examinations of an American woman, Onijah Andrew Robinson, who reportedly traveled to Pakistan in October last year to marry a 19-year-old Pakistani man she met on social media.

According to Jinnah Hospital spokesperson Jahangir Durrani, psychiatrists are closely monitoring Robinson’s condition. “We are awaiting the results of these tests to identify any possible illness she may be suffering from,” he said, adding that additional consultations with other specialists are planned as needed.

Robinson, who has been provided security by Sindh Police and hospital authorities, reportedly insists on staying in Karachi and has refused to return to the United States.

In a video statement, Robinson’s son revealed that he had learned of his mother’s presence in Pakistan through media reports.

He stated that Robinson had traveled to Karachi with the intention of meeting a young man and his family, planning to return home within two weeks.

However, despite his and his sister’s efforts to arrange a return ticket, she remained adamant about staying in Pakistan.

Robinson has been in Karachi since October 11, 2024, pursuing a relationship with the 19-year-old man she met online. Her family continues to express concern about her well-being.