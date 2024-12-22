16 soldiers martyred in South Waziristan checkpost attack

Attack was repelled effectively and eight terrorists were sent to hell: ISPR

One soldier martyred and four terrorists killed in Khyber infiltration attempt

RAWALPINDI: Sixteen soldiers were martyred on Saturday while thwarting terrorists attacked on a checkpost in Makeen area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces and other law enforcement agencies, particularly in Balochistan and KP, since the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

In a statement issued in the late hours of Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that on Friday night, “a group of khwarij attempted to attack a security forces checkpost in general area Makeen, South Waziristan District”.

According to the statement, the attack was repelled and eight terrorists were “sent to hell”. However, 16 soldiers embraced martyrdom while responding to the assault.

The statement added that a sanitisation operation was being conducted in the area and that “the perpetrators of the heinous act will be brought to justice”.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” said the ISPR.

Soldier martyred as infiltration attempt thwarted in Khyber

One soldier was martyred while four terrorists were killed as security forces engaged a group of terrorists trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, the ISPR said in a separate statement issued earlier.

In the statement, the military’s media wing said: “On night [of] 19/20 December, movement of a group of khwarij, trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Rajgal, Khyber District.

“Troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, four khwarij were sent to hell,” the ISPR added.

However, during the intense fire exchange, 22-year-old Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi, a resident of Khyber District, “having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat (martyrdom)”.

The statement said that Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

“Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” it added.

“The security forces of Pakistan remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement by ISPR concluded.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack by terrorists on a security check post in the Makeen area of South Waziristan district.

In a statement, he paid glowing tribute to the 16 brave security personnel, who embraced shahadat while valiantly combating the terrorists. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the martyrs’ families, and prayed for the elevation of their ranks.

The premier said that our security forces are determined to eliminate terrorists, defending the country with courage and determination.

PM Shehbaz expressed that the entire nation salutes the martyrs for their ultimate sacrifices, and assured that Pakistan is committed in its fight to eradicate terrorism in all its forms.

Pakistan has been grappling a sharp surge in terrorist attacks for months with the third quarter (July-September) witnessing a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns with a 90% surge in violence, according to a report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan – marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.

The total fatalities from three quarters of this year have now surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire 2023; the number of fatalities rose to at least 1,534 in the first three quarters compared to 1,523 in 2023.

Earlier this month, a total of 43 terrorists — 18 in KP and 25 in Balochistan — were killed by security forces during extensive operations conducted in the provinces since Dec 9, causing a “major setback” to the TTP and other terrorist groups operating in Balochistan.