Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi booked under terrorism charges as PTI’s march continues

LAHORE: The ongoing protests led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have intensified as multiple cases were filed against the party’s key figures, including founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday.

The cases, registered under anti-terrorism laws, highlight the growing tension between PTI supporters and the federal government.

In one of the first reports lodged at Taxila Police Station, allegations include orchestrating violent protests, obstructing government operations, and damaging property.

The first information report (FIR) implicates several high-profile PTI leaders, including former President Dr. Arif Alvi, opposition leader Umar Ayub, Aleema Khan, Azam Swati, and over 300 local activists. Among the charges are violations of Section 144, destruction of private and public assets, and incitement to violence.

Another case filed in Faisalabad accuses Imran Khan and 45 others of damaging government vehicles, assaulting police officers, and torching a motorcycle during protests.

According to police reports, Khan allegedly directed these activities from Adiala Jail, where he is currently detained. The police stated that Khan instructed PTI leaders to lead the “march on Islamabad,” further escalating the situation.

As the protest entered its second day, convoys from KP and Punjab moved toward Islamabad, converging at key entry points despite heavy security blockades. In Haripur and Taxila, protesters faced tear gas shelling from law enforcement, leading to clashes.

Protesters reportedly responded by pelting stones and setting green belts on fire. A vehicle near Ghazi Bridge was also torched, and a police officer sustained injuries in one incident.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Gandapur and Bushra Bibi addressed supporters at various stops, urging them to stay steadfast in their demands. “We must continue until justice is served,” said Bushra Bibi, calling for unity among the party’s supporters.

The convoys, facing road closures and barricades, took alternative routes to enter Punjab. Leadership from the Hazara Division, including Umar Ayub, merged their groups with Gandapur’s convoy to create a larger procession heading toward the federal capital. Reports of skirmishes also emerged from Isakhel Interchange in Dera Ismail Khan.

The PTI leadership has issued four key demands: the immediate release of all political prisoners, including Imran Khan; the reversal of the 26th Constitutional Amendment; the restoration of democracy and constitutional rights; and fresh general elections to address what they claim is a “stolen mandate.”

In response, the government has tightened security in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, deploying heavy contingents of law enforcement personnel and blocking major routes with shipping containers. The measures have led to traffic and internet disruptions, causing significant inconvenience to the public. The government has defended its actions as necessary to maintain law and order in the face of escalating protests.

Critics have raised concerns over the use of anti-terrorism laws to suppress political dissent. The inclusion of prominent figures such as Bushra Bibi and Aleema Khan in these cases has sparked debate over the government’s approach to handling political opposition. Legal experts argue that the use of such stringent charges may lead to further polarization and unrest.

Meanwhile, the PTI continues to rally its supporters, with leaders emphasizing their commitment to achieving their demands. “This is not just about one person; it’s about the future of Pakistan,” said Gandapur during his address to the protestors.

As the protests grow in intensity, the government and PTI leadership remain at an impasse. The situation underscores the deepening political divide in Pakistan, with both sides unwilling to back down.

The PTI’s march on Islamabad marks one of the most significant challenges to the current government, with both legal and political implications. While the government has taken a hardline stance, PTI supporters show no signs of retreating.