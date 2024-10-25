Lahore Smart City and Guard Group/Zacky Farms qualify for Polo in Pink semifinals

LAHORE: Lahore Smart City and Guard Group/Zacky Farms qualified for the semifinals of Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tournament at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday.

A large number of spectators, women, children, players and club officials were present to witness and enjoy the exciting matches. In the first match, Lahore Smart City defeated Team One Degree by 11-5½. For Lahore Smart City, Agha Musa Ali Khan fired in four goals, Bilal Hai converted three, and Farooq Amin Sufi and Sallie Cactus scored two goals each. For One Degree, having an additional one and a half goal handicap advantage, Paula Garibay and Adil Rao struck two goals each.

The second match of the day saw FG/Din Polo defeat SQ Seagold by 9-4 to qualify for the semifinals. Raja Mikail Sami hammered five goals, and Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Rafiq Sheikh slammed in two goals each for FG/Din Polo. For SQ Seagold, Charlotte Sweeney scored two goals, while Taimoor Muazz and Chaudhary Hayat each hit one goal.

In the third match, Diamond Paints thrashed Black Horse Paints 8-1½. Raja Jalal Arsalan and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed thrashed in three goals each, while Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Natascha scored one goal each for Diamond Paints. Black Horse Paints’ only goal was scored by Chloe Victoria.

The day’s fourth and last match was won by Guard Group/Zacky Farms, who defeated Platinum Homes by a narrow margin of 6.5½ to qualify for the semifinals. Taimur Ali Malik hammered three goals, Shah Qubilai Alam struck two, and Ahmed Bilal Riaz one goal for Guard Group/Zacky Farms. For Platinum Homes, Lt Col (R) Omer Minhas converted two goals, while Bilal Noon and Emilia scored one goal each.

On Friday (October 25, 2024), the semifinals along with two other matches will be played at the Lahore Polo Club ground.