ASEAN summits prioritize connectivity and resilience amid disruptions

LAOS: Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) convened in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, on Tuesday for the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.

The overarching theme of these summits, “Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience,” aims to strengthen ASEAN as a cohesive and resilient community.

Chinese experts emphasize that this year’s summits will prioritize regional development despite the regional challenges facing ASEAN, including disputes in the South China Sea. They analyzed that ASEAN member states are increasingly cautious of external powers that may provoke conflicts or introduce divisive ideas in the region.

According to Peng Nian, director of the Hong Kong Research Center for Asian Studies, ASEAN is keen to leverage technological innovation to advance its digitalization initiatives. There is hope that the summits will promote cooperation with countries such as China and Japan to bolster these efforts.

Enhanced connectivity is another key focus, as improved ties with neighboring nations like China, Japan, and South Korea can stimulate trade and attract investment to the region, Peng noted.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Vientiane on Wednesday to attend the leaders’ meeting. He will pay an official visit to Laos and attend the 27th China-ASEAN Summit, the 27th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit from October 9 to 12. Following his visit to Laos, Li will travel to Vietnam.

At a press conference, a spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed China’s commitment to collaborating with ASEAN and other regional nations to build consensus, deepen mutual trust, and strengthen cooperation, thereby injecting new momentum into peace, stability and development in the region and beyond.

However, Chen Xiangmiao, director of the World Navy Research Center at the National Institute for South China Sea Studies, cautioned that Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. may attempt to leverage the summit to spotlight the South China Sea issue. Nonetheless, regional countries are likely to prioritize de-escalation rather than exacerbate tensions.

Chen emphasized that this year’s ASEAN summits are designed to highlight cooperation and development among member states. If the Philippines seeks to amplify the South China Sea issue, it risks overshadowing other significant topics on the agenda.

Japan’s new prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, has proposed the concept of an “Asian NATO.” However, observers warn that such narratives may incite tensions and damage Southeast Asia’s prosperity. They note that ASEAN members are generally resistant to these distractions, as evidenced by a recent editorial published by Indonesia’s largest English-language newspaper, The Jakarta Post, which urged Ishiba to abandon his “Asian NATO” proposal to avoid embarrassment.

Chen said that while ASEAN countries seek cooperation with various nations, the bloc is increasingly wary of extraterritorial powers that may incite conflicts and introduce disruptive ideas. He said such notions undermine ASEAN’s centrality and pose challenges to the geopolitical security of Southeast Asia.

The expert also highlighted that ASEAN nations are closely monitoring the rising tensions in the Middle East and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. There are concerns that if the U.S. instigates conflict in the region, it could lead to a situation akin to the Middle East.