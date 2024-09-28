Imran lambastes CJP for biased behaviour towards PTI

Urging youth to mobilise for their future, PTI founder announces massive protest in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh tomorrow

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan on Friday blasted Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa for “what he called” biased behaviour, questioning his mental fitness.

“No chief justice in the world has acted the way Pakistan’s chief justice is behaving. What Qazi Faez Isa is doing does not seem mentally sound to me,” Imran Khan stated during conversation with media persons in Adiala Jail on Friday.

The PTI founder claimed that recent judicial decisions, including the verdict to strip PTI of its electoral symbol, were politically motivated.

“It is a clear case of partiality. The Supreme Court’s recent ruling on reserved seats shows that the chief justice had already planned for an extension and is now actively trying to crush PTI,” Khan said, adding that the opposition parties, PML-N and PPP, are being protected despite their internal family politics.

The former premier further alleged that the chief justice was colluding with the chief election commissioner to ensure political gains. “Both are aligned because they know that if election fraud is exposed, Article 6 will apply. Why didn’t the chief justice summon the Rawalpindi commissioner after his statement on election rigging?” Khan asked, criticising the lack of accountability.

Referring to the ongoing power struggle, Khan stated, “The so-called third umpire also seeks an extension, and for that, they need PDM’s support. They are destroying democracy and the rule of law to maintain power, while the nation begs for every dollar.”

On the current political climate, Khan said, “There is a moral collapse in the country, and institutions are being dismantled. They will never grant us a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for our protests, and if they do, they will push us outside the city, blocking roads and restricting us to a 6pm deadline.”

He urged Pakistan’s youth to rise for their future. “The people must now come out for Pakistan. The youth should mobilise for their country and their future.”

Khan also highlighted the country’s economic challenges, noting, “Around one million people have already left the country. The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was created to attract investment, but money is leaving Pakistan instead. These people are destroying the country for their own benefit,” Khan said, announcing a massive protest in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh tomorrow.