‘Constitutional Package’: Subtle manoeuvring, flurry of meetings remain inconclusive as NA, Senate sessions defered for tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Following subtle manoeuvring, behind-the-scenes political wheeling and dealing and a flurry of meetings the whole Sunday, the much-hyped National Assembly session for the controversial ‘constitutional package’ finally convened just before midnight and was immediately adjourned till 12:30 pm on Monday (tomorrow).

Both the Senate and National Assembly sessions were scheduled for Sunday morning but were delayed twice as the JUI-F chief did not turn up to attend the Special Committee meeting due to the flurry of meetings both the government and the opposition members were busy with.

As the twice delayed session of the assembly began, PML-N MNA Bilal Kayani, under of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House, 2007, moved to suspend requirements of rules 18, 69 and 88 in respect of matters other than points of order, question hour and calling attention notices for the September 15 and 16.

The motion was passed quickly as no constitutional amendments were introduced during the minutes-long session.

The NA and Senate sessions were scheduled for much earlier in the day but were subject to multiple delays as both the government and the opposition members remained busy holding important meetings.

It was unusual for parliament to convene on a weekend, as it usually only happens in budget sessions or sittings convened for a specific, time-sensitive issue.

The package aims to fix the tenure of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) at three years among other things.

SPECIAL COMMITTEE MEETING

Maulana Fazl arrived at the Parliament House at around 11:15pm night to attend the special committee meeting on constitutional amendments. The meeting, chaired by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) member Khursheed Shah, besides Maulana Fazl, Bilawal Bhutto, Aleem Khan and others member are also attending the meeting. Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan briefed the committee on the proposed constitutional amendments.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi welcomed Fazl in the parliament. After reaching the parliament building, JUI-F chief said that nation will get good news. Today’s NA session was initially convened for 11:30am but then changed to 4pm on a Special Parliamentary Committee’s request made to the NA speaker. However, the session was unable to start even at the revised time as meetings between the govt and political parties continued. It remains unknown at what time the session would now begin. Meanwhile, the Senate session was originally scheduled for 4pm but was first delayed to 7pm and then 10pm.

The federal cabinet, which was scheduled to meet early Sunday, will now be held some time on Monday once the government manage the ‘required magic number’ for passing the constitutional amendments in the National Assembly (NA) and Senate.

On Sunday NA session was initially slated for 11:30am but then changed to 4pm on a Special Parliamentary Committee’s request made to the NA speaker.

However, the session could not be held even at the revised time as meetings between the govt and political parties continued and finally got underway a little after 11pm.

Meanwhile, the Senate session was originally scheduled for 4pm but was first delayed to 7pm and then 10pm. After the revised timing was missed for a second time, no new timing was disclosed.

The hectic ‘political wheeling and dealing’ on Sunday continued from morning to late into the night although there seemingly is no deadline which needs the bill rushed through the parliament.

Among the pre-session dialogues was Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with his elder sibling, Nawaz Sharif, and his son Hamza Shehbaz.

The PML-N leadership also met MQM-P leaders as well as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, but more importantly, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who again became a sought-after personality for the government as his party could hold the key in the bill sailing through the parliament.

After the government delegation visited Fazl, the PTI sent a delegation of their own to his residence, comprising of PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser and the Sunni Ittehad Council’s Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

“The delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf arrived at the residence of JUI Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” the JUI-F wrote on X, attaching a video of the delegation meeting party members and talking to them.

After meeting both the delegations, JUI-F’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri complained that his party had still not received a copy of the draft bill, adding that the government was trying to rush the proposed amendments. “We still have not received the draft bill. When we can’t read it, how can we vote for it?” he asked.

He suggested that the government should delay the process and not present the amendments “so that we and the members of other parties can read it”.

“We discussed this with our friends of the PTI, and we’ve talked to the government and asked them not to rush these amendments,” he said.

A little before 10pm, TV footage showed Fazl arriving at the Parliament House, rekindling hope that the much delayed NA session could finally begin at some point during the night.

Govt sends constitutional amend proposals to JUI-F

Later, JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza said that the government has sent proposals with regard to the constitutional amendment under consideration.

“We have required time to consult over the proposals from the government,” the JUI-F leader said while talking to media.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman will consider the proposals and will discuss it with the party colleagues,” Senator Murtaza said. “Consultations will be held within the JUI-F working council, Shura and with the legal team of the party,” he said.

“May be, we like some government proposals and dislike others, what will be good, we will give good response, will give adverse response what we deem bad,” JUI senator said. “We will take the PTI and other parties into confidence over the constitutional amendment,” Kamran Murtaza said. “We don’t know the constitutional amendment being introduced in the assembly today or not,” JUI leader answered to a question.

“We are applying our mind over the proposed bill,” he added. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the constitutional amendment bill.

Delay due to efforts to develop consensus: govt spokesperson

Barrister Aqeel Malik, the federal government’s spokesperson on legal affairs, linked the delay in the sessions to the government’s attempt to “develop a consensus”.

“In my understanding, all the major parties are being taken onboard and the special committee has been expanded,” he told a private TV channel.

“Maulana sb (Fazl) is a senior member and he is being kept in the loop. We’re developing a consensus and once all parties are on board, we will present these amendments.”

Responding to a question about lawmakers not receiving draft bills, Barrister Aqeel said that the law ministry had briefed parliamentarians on the proposed amendments.

“Maybe the bill in its actual copy was not in Mr Ghafoor’s hand but the law minister has briefed lawmakers on the proposed amendments,” Aqeel said. “We are bringing lawmakers into the loop and we want to reflect their valuable input.

When asked if the PML-N had enough votes, Aqeel responded in the affirmative, saying: “I can categorically tell you the government has full numbers in both NA and Senate.”

BACK TO BACK MEETINGS WITH MAULANA FAZL

In their efforts to win the support of the JUI-F ahead of voting on amendments in the parliament, delegations of both the PML-N and the PPP visited Maulana Fazl’s residence in Islamabad on Sunday and late Saturday night.

A PTI delegation, too, went to the JUI-F chief’s home to request him not to throw his weight behind the government.

On Saturday, it has been announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had called a meeting of the federal cabinet on Sunday to approve the draft of constitutional amendments. After which it will be presented at the NA session.

Earlier, Leader of the House in the Senate and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar had informed the Upper House that the constitutional amendments were in line with the provisions of the Charter of Democracy (COD) endorsed by all the political parties including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Senator Ishaq Dar underlined that there was a disconnection between the Leader of the Opposition’s party leadership in the Senate and the National Assembly.

‘Nawaz Sharif likely to meet Fazlur Rehman’

The government has once again initiated contact with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, with a possible meeting between Nawaz Sharif and the JUI-F leader in the night between Sunday and Monday for some time on Monday, according to PML-N sources.

The sources revealed that the PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif is expected to meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence, along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

“This meeting could take place at any time in the night or tomorrow (Monday),” they asserted.

PML-N insiders suggest that Nawaz Sharif intends to take Maulana Fazlur Rehman into confidence regarding several important issues related to constitutional amendments.

The sources claimed that it seemed the matters between Maulana Fazl and the government could not be settled on the constitutional amendments, while PTI has also contacted the JUI-F chief.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazl will also schedule talks with the opposition after meeting with government officials.

AMENDMENTS UNDER PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL PACKAGE

The federal government is set to approve amendments under the constitutional package from National Assembly and Senate, including that Judges of the Islamabad High Court will be sent to the High Courts of other provinces under rotation and transfer.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court will selected from a panel of five senior judges. According to the Charter of Democracy, a constitutional court will be established, which will monitor constitutional affairs. This court will hear petitions related to Articles 184, 185, 186, and its chief justice will be appointed by the government from among the judges of the Supreme Court. The government will also appoint the remaining four judges of the Constitutional Court. The constitutional amendment will bring together the Judicial Commission and the Parliamentary Committee for the appointment of Supreme Court and High Court judges.

The government also wants to increase the representation of Balochistan Assembly. There is a proposal to increase Balochistan Assembly seats from 65 to 81.

Bilawal, Dar meeting to strategise on constitutional amendment, discuss number game

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari discussed the current political situation and the proposed constitutional amendments.

The meeting took place in Bilawal’s chamber at the Parliament House, which was also attended by Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The development came after Dar and Tarar held a consultation meeting with former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser. In the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto was accompanied by senior PPP leaders, including Khursheed Shah and Naveed Qamar.

The talks focused on aligning views on the constitutional amendment draft and reviewing the number game required to pass it in both the National Assembly and Senate.

Bilawal Bhutto also briefed the coalition leaders about his recent meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of JUI-F, during the discussions.

According to sources, the government delegation, including Dar and Tarar, is expected to meet with Maulana Fazlur Rehman shortly to present the constitutional amendment draft.

Meanwhile, a joint meeting of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) parliamentary party, led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was held in Islamabad later during the day.

The session, which included PPP member of the National Assembly, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, began with a recitation of the Holy Quran and prayers for the martyrs of democracy. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended his congratulations to the participants on Democracy Day.

The meeting saw the attendance of all PPP members of the National Assembly and Senate, during which Chairman Bhutto Zardari briefed them on the party’s agenda and policies.

CONFIDENT OF HAVING THE MAGIC NUMBERS

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was confident that the government would secure the 224 votes required for the passage of the amendment, claiming they are hopeful the JUI-F chief would vote in its favour.

He refuted reports that the amendment was being introduced just to give an extension to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa.

“There no such talks of an extension being given to Qazi Faez Isa. Whatever judicial reforms will be brought, will be communal, not individual,” Asif said while speaking to the media in Islamabad.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar speaks to the media in Islamabad.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar also denied that the proposed legislation was “person-specific”.

“No legislation will take place individually,” he said. “Whatever will happen will happen collectively, and for the greater good of the people,” Tarar said while speaking in Islamabad.

He also said that a session of the cabinet will be held soon over the matter.

Meanwhile, PPP Secretary General Nayyer Bokhari issued a letter to all the members of his party in the Senate and National Assembly to ensure their presence during the sessions and “vote as per directions of the party leadership”.