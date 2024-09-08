Spanish envoy attends new exhibition at PHA art gallery

LAHORE: The Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan visited The Barracks, an art gallery in Nasir Bagh established by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), to view its latest exhibition on Sunday.

José de Ory, who was in Lahore, was invited to visit the gallery, housed within a historically significant bunker previously used by the Department of Civil Defence.

The exhibition, “Water, Plants, and Other Ecologies,” is designed by visual artist Hamra Abbas and curated by leading contemporary artist Imran Qureshi. It takes a multidisciplinary approach, exploring the relationship between ecology and nature.

The ambassador was informed that the exhibition features two large garden-themed works. These pieces are montages of images from various locations across Pakistan, documented by Ms Abbas over several years.

“It is a play on the notion of paradise as a garden in Islam,” Ms Abbas explained to the diplomat.

These works are crafted using a variety of natural stones, including marble, lapis lazuli, jasper, and granite, primarily sourced from Pakistan but also from other countries.

In addition to the garden works, the exhibition includes River Studies, based on glacial river waters recently documented by Ms Abbas in Hunza.

Another highlight of the exhibition is Porters, a series of miniature paintings created with lapis lazuli pigment, using a centuries-old technique from Italy. Ultramarine blue, once considered the finest color by Renaissance painters, is used to depict the faces of high-altitude porters from Pakistan who assist mountaineers during expeditions.

During the visit, the diplomat was also briefed on the rich history of the British-era park. Originally named Bandstand Garden, it was later rechristened Municipal Garden on the construction of Victoria Jubilee Hall (later Town Hall). The park also earned the moniker Gol Bagh due to its circular layout.

Following the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, the garden was renamed Nasir Bagh in tribute to Gamal Abdel Nasser, the longstanding president of Egypt.

He was also informed that the PHA has begun work on creating the city’s first public sculpture garden at the park. This garden will feature outdoor sculptures and various permanent installations made from durable materials, all set within carefully landscaped surroundings.

The diplomat was further informed that the gallery aims to become a dynamic hub for art enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.