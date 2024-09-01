PM reaffirms Pakistan’s moral, diplomatic, political support to Kashmiri people

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday while paying tribute to late iconic Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani, reiterated Pakistan’s continuing moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiri people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a message on the third death anniversary of late veteran Kashmiri leader, the prime minister said that his name would always be remembered and respected in the movement for freedom of IIOJK.

Geelani had been a great Kashmiri leader who had a firm faith in the Kashmiris’ people in their right to self-determination. Late Geelani had devoted his entire life for the achievement of the same objective, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister further said that Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s contributions for the freedom of Kashmiri people and in the struggle for the right to self-determination, would always be remembered, adding sufferings in imprisonment could not deter Geelani’s strong resolve.

Geelani’s sacrifices would not go in vain, the prime minister said, adding that the struggle for the right to self-determination would continue.