Assam CM proposes restrictions on Muslim-owned university graduates

DISPUR: In remarks perceived as discriminatory and anti-Muslim, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of BJP-ruled Assam state, has said that he is considering restricting graduates from the Muslim-managed University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), from competing for state government posts.

The USTM, a private university in the Ri Bhoi district in Meghalaya, is operated by an educational foundation owned by Mahbubul Hoque, a Bengali-origin Muslim from Assam’s Karimganj district. Sarma’s remarks come amidst ongoing attacks and hate speeches against USTM.

The BJP Chief Minister alleged that the university’s graduates are disadvantaging students from Assam’s own universities, and thus, he proposed that USTM graduates undergo additional scrutiny before being eligible for state government posts.

“This is not just about USTM but about students from outside universities in general,” Sarma stated. “But my anger against USTM is a little more.”

The statement of Sarma came in the backdrop of his claims earlier this month that the university was responsible for the flash floods in Guwahati.

Earlier this month, Sarma accused USTM of orchestrating a “flood jihad,” alleging that the university’s construction activities led to severe flooding in Guwahati. These claims have been widely discredited, with experts dismissing them as unfounded and overly dramatic.

Critics argue that Sarma’s actions reflect a deeper anti-Muslim sentiment, given his history of controversial statements and policies targeting the Muslim community. The Chief Minister’s rhetoric has been accused of exacerbating communal tensions in the region, with his latest comments seen as an attempt to marginalize and discriminate against an educational institution led by a Muslim.