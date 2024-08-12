Pakistan accelerates implementation of internet firewall; is it causing data services to slowdown?

The government of Pakistan has accelerated efforts towards establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework to oversee over-the-top (OTT) services in the country.

Led by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), this initiative has reached a final stage with the conclusion of consultations involving all relevant stakeholders.

The proposed framework aims to regulate a diverse range of platforms, including popular communication services like WhatsApp, Skype, Facebook Messenger, Emo, and Viber. It will also cover social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn, along with services related to online gaming and e-commerce.

According to the official document detailing the framework, services will be categorized into three main groups:

Communication Services : This category will encompass platforms that facilitate communication, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Emo, Skype, and Viber.

: This category will encompass platforms that facilitate communication, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Emo, Skype, and Viber. Application Services : This group will include platforms like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), various e-services, e-commerce platforms, gaming services, and LinkedIn.

: This group will include platforms like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), various e-services, e-commerce platforms, gaming services, and LinkedIn. Non-Broadcasting Services: This category will cover forums such as YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, and other Video on Demand (VOD) services.

The regulation will also extend its reach to broadcasting services, including social media channels operating within Pakistan. The entire framework will be guided by the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PICA) 2016, the PEMRA Ordinance 2002, and the PTA Act 1996.

A crucial element of the new framework is the requirement for all stakeholders and companies to comply with local laws. Should the framework receive approval from the Federal Cabinet, all platforms will be required to register or obtain a license from the designated internal authority within a 12-month period.

The joint regulation of media digital services by the PTA and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) represents a unified approach to managing the country’s digital landscape.

This move is designed to enhance oversight and ensure that all services are aligned with national security concerns and the broader interests of Pakistan.

The final approval from the Federal Cabinet is still pending, but once granted, it will pave the way for the implementation of this framework, marking a significant step forward in the regulation of digital and communication services in Pakistan.

The disruption

Recently, the information minister commented that the installation of this firewall is intended for cyber and data security, dismissing concerns that it could impinge on freedom of speech. Typically, firewalls are used on devices like laptops to protect against harmful network traffic. However, the ‘firewall’ being discussed in Pakistan appears to serve a different purpose—one that seeks to restrict the flow of information, potentially as a means of political control.

The minister added a curious remark during his visit to China, stating that he never heard the words ‘fire’ and ‘wall’ together. Instead, he mentioned only seeing the Great Wall. The term ‘firewall,’ in the context of information control, is derived from China’s ‘Great Firewall,’ also known as the ‘Chinese Golden Shield.’ This raises questions: Was the minister perhaps using a VPN in China, as he does in Pakistan, to circumvent restrictions on X (formerly Twitter)?

The recent disruption of WhatsApp services provided the first glimpse into the extent of network filtering that might be taking place in Pakistan. Users reported being unable to download or transfer media—such as images, videos, stickers, and audio notes—via WhatsApp while using mobile data. However, when they switched to broadband or used a VPN, the issue disappeared. This indicates that there was no technical glitch at the app level, as the same problem would have been reported globally had it existed.

The information minister attributed the disruption to a global issue, specifically the CrowdStrike disruption, but this claim was quickly debunked. Meta, in a statement to a private news outlet, confirmed that everything was functioning normally on their end, attributing the problem to “the country’s internal internet issue” and labeling it a “local fault.”

The WhatsApp disruption in Pakistan seems to align more closely with the UAE’s model, where certain functionalities of foreign apps are restricted. In the UAE, while WhatsApp chat and media work, voice calls do not, as Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is restricted. The disruption in Pakistan targeted WhatsApp’s app functionality, but how was this achieved?

One theory suggests that the disruption was caused by identifying WhatsApp media servers. While this doesn’t necessarily mean that content was intercepted, it does imply that its delivery was disrupted. Whether through throttling or reducing internet speeds, this method fits a broader pattern of controlling the flow of information.