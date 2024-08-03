Italian boxer Angela Carini apologized to Olympic opponent Imane Khelif; here’s why

Italian boxer Angela Carini issued an apology after abruptly ending her bout at the Paris Olympics in just 46 seconds, a moment that quickly went viral and sparked online abuse directed at her Algerian opponent, Imane Khelif.

In Thursday’s light welterweight match, 25-year-old Imane Khelif delivered a powerful opening punch that dislodged Carini’s chinstrap. Further blows forced Carini back to her corner, where she eventually fell to her knees. Following her defeat, Carini did not shake Khelif’s hand.

Some spectators questioned Khelif’s participation, referencing a 2023 ruling by a discredited boxing regulator that barred her from a women’s tournament. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has strongly supported Khelif’s inclusion in the 2024 Games. IOC spokesperson Mark Adams stated that Khelif “was born female, was registered female, lived her life as a female, boxed as a female, and has a female passport.” Adams emphasized, “This is not a transgender case.”

Carini expressed remorse on Friday for her behavior towards Khelif. Speaking to a private news outlet, she said, “I’m sorry for my opponent. If the IOC says she can fight, I respect that decision.” Carini explained that her actions were unintentional, stemming from frustration over her failed Olympic bid. “I want to apologize to her and everyone else. I was angry because my Olympics had gone up in smoke,” she added.

The incident has fueled a contentious debate about the participation of women in sports, leading to a wave of online abuse. Transphobic commentators have falsely labeled Khelif as male due to perceived physical advantages.

As Khelif prepares for her next match on Saturday, here are some key points:

Who is Imane Khelif?

Imane Khelif is a distinguished amateur boxer who won a silver medal at the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) world championships in 2022. In March 2023, she faced scrutiny when the IBA disqualified her from a gold medal match, claiming she “did not meet the required eligibility criteria” and had “competitive advantages over other female competitors.” The IBA, which lost its recognition as the official boxing body for the Olympics due to corruption and financial issues, also disqualified Taiwanese featherweight boxer Lin Yu-ting for similar reasons. The specifics of the tests conducted were not disclosed.

IOC spokesperson Adams criticized the IBA’s tests as “arbitrary” and asserted that the disqualifications occurred “without any due process.”

Who is getting involved?

Khelif has endured a barrage of online abuse, with anti-trans figures, right-wing commentators, and politicians falsely accusing her of being male. Notable personalities such as former US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, JK Rowling, and social media influencer-turned-wrestler Logan Paul have all commented on the situation, spreading misinformation about Khelif’s gender. Rowling, for instance, posted on X, questioning the fairness of the match.

Italy’s right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who visited Italian athletes at the Olympic Village on Thursday, remarked that the competition “wasn’t an equal fight.” Meloni has opposed allowing athletes with “genetically male” characteristics to compete against women since 2021.

Support for Khelif has come from various athletes, including Irish boxer Amy Broadhurst, who defeated Khelif in the World Championships. Broadhurst posted a photo of the two before their 2022 match on X, urging an end to the hateful comments.

The controversy has overshadowed Khelif’s victory and raised concerns about her privacy and safety. In Algeria, where freedom of self-expression is restricted and being gay or transgender is illegal, the situation is particularly sensitive.

The Algerian Olympic Committee (COA) has staunchly defended Khelif, condemning the attacks on her dignity as unfair, especially as she prepares for the pinnacle of her career at the Olympics. The COA assured that they have taken measures to protect their champion.