LHC orders police to expedite efforts for early recovery of Shahbaz Gill’s brother

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday regretted the apparent inability of the police to find any clue about Ghulam Shabbir, the brother of PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill, directing the police officers to expedite efforts to locate and recover the ‘missing person’.

Justice Amjad Rafique presided over the petition hearing seeking immediate recovery of Ghulam Shabbir, the brother of PTI’s Dr Gill.

Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran, and other officials appeared before the court.

The public prosecutor informed the court that geo-fencing data, as per the court’s order, was obtained on Monday and is currently under analysis. Justice Amjad Rafiq inquired whether any agency numbers had surfaced during the analysis.

The Punjab Home Secretary explained that numbers appear if the call is made via WhatsApp, but not if it’s a regular call.

The DIG Operations reported that they had been unable to locate Dr Shahbaz Gill’s brother at which Justice Rafiq regretted the apparent helplessness of the officials and expressed hoped for the safe return of the abducted individual.

The petitioner’s counsel claimed that Ghulam Shabbir, the brother of Dr Shahbaz Gill, was ‘whisked away’ en route to Islamabad, claiming his client’s life was at risk. He urged the court to order immediate recovery.

Subsequently, the court directed the police to ensure swift recovery of Dr Shahbaz Gill’s brother and put off the hearing until July 18.