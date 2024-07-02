World

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif during Lok Sabha session

By Agencies

India’s Congress member and Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday quoted the Holy Quran and sent Darood Sharif upon Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during an assembly session.

Speaking on the floor of the lower house, Rahul said: “It is written in the [Holy] Quran the Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him said, ‘God said have no fear [for] I am with you, hearing and seeing’.”

The remarks came as the Congress leader lambasted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for spreading hatred, fear and violence.

The opposition leader pointed out that the BJP leaders spread hatred despite their claims of being Hindu, and stressing that that’s not what the religion is about.

Rahul maintained that all great personalities have spoken of non-violence and eliminating fear.

The comments didn’t sit well with the Indian PM and his party prompting Modi to demand an apology from the opposition leader saying that terming the entire Hindu society as “violent” is a serious issue.

However, the opposition leader was quick to respond and said:” No no […] Modi, the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are not [representation of] entire Hindu society.”

Furthermore, Rahul, during his speech, also made references to other religions including Sikhism, Christianity, Buddhism and Jainism to underscore the importance of fearlessness, reported India Today.

The Congress leader’s remarks prompted a strong reaction from the treasury benches who resorted to shouting slogans on the assembly floor

Previous article
Pakistan qualify for T20 World Cup 2026, confirms ICC
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Violent turbulence leaves 30 injured on plane

At least 30 passengers aboard a Boeing aircraft were injured after it experienced violent turbulence en route from Spain to Uruguay on Monday, Daily Express reported. Passengers went...

Princess Diana told journalist reason King Charles was ‘cross’ with her before wedding

Gold rates in Pakistan today, 2 July 2024

Indian sponsorship of terrorism

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.