Indian actor Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer

Indian TV and film actress Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. The 36-year-old actor issued a statement on her official Instagram account.

She has requested for privacy and assured her fans that she would overcome this obstacle with the support of her family.

“Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,” Hina wrote on her Instagram.

She added: “I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings. and love. Love, Hina.”

Hina Khan is one of the most popular television actors. She achieved widespread recognition for her role as Akshara in the popular TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ Hina has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi,’ showcasing her versatility and winning a considerable fan base.