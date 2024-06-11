Prince Harry seeks permanent UK residence as ‘many’ friends don’t ‘get along with Meghan’

Prince Harry is reportedly looking for a permanent home in the UK after being evicted from Frogmore Cottage. According to sources, he misses his former life and friends in the UK, many of whom don’t get along with Meghan. Harry’s desire for a UK residence is partly driven by his legal battle for taxpayer-funded security. The Duke was upset by King Charles’ decision to move Prince Andrew into Frogmore Cottage, a place Harry and Meghan once called their “forever home.”

Harry and Meghan lived in Frogmore Cottage before moving to California with their children. The property was a gift from Queen Elizabeth II, and they invested significantly in its renovation. However, after stepping down from their royal duties, they were evicted.

King Charles wants Prince Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, causing further strain within the royal family. Andrew is resistant to leaving the Royal Lodge, where he has lived for decades. This situation adds to the tension between Charles and Andrew.

Prince Harry has also had a small victory in his security ruling appeal. After their royal duties ended, Harry and Meghan lost their taxpayer-funded security, leading Harry to sue the Home Office. The court of appeal has allowed an appeal hearing following a direct application from Harry’s lawyers.