Pakistan urges UN for immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

He made the call during his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Jordan on the sidelines of a high-level conference on the prevailing situation in Gaza.

Dar emphasised the need for unimpeded humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza, the return of displaced Palestinians, and ensuring accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israel. He reiterated Pakistan’s strong and unequivocal condemnation of Israel’s indiscriminate and brutal use of force against Palestinians.

During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister praised the UN Secretary-General’s initiative to jointly hold the conference with Jordan and Egypt at a time when the people of Palestine are in dire need of international support and urgent humanitarian assistance.

He also commended Guterres’ leadership and proactive role in raising concern over the situation in Gaza on the international stage.

Additionally, the Deputy Prime Minister urged the UN Secretary-General for the just resolution of the outstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.