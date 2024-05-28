Youm-e-Takbeer: Pakistan observes 26th anniversary of successful nuclear tests

Pakistan is observing the 26th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer today (Tuesday) with zeal and zest in remembrance of the successful nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan in the Chaghi hills.

Pakistan, with the successful nuclear tests, became the seventh nuclear-armed country in the world and the first in the Islamic world.

The nuclear tests not only demonstrated Pakistan’s resolve to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty but also the desire to preserve strategic balance in South Asia.

On the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani and services chiefs felicitated the nation.

PM Shehbaz felicitated the people of Pakistan, saying the day symbolises the collective effort of all facets of national power, overcoming what seemed like an insurmountable challenge and achieving a milestone in the country’s defense capabilities.

“May 28 signifies more than just a mere commemoration of a day; it encapsulates the narrative of our nation’s arduous yet remarkable path towards establishing a credible minimum deterrence,” the prime minister wrote on X.

The PM went on to say that Nawaz Sharif, on this historic day in 1998, demonstrated bold leadership by rejecting nerve wrecking pressures and inducements to make Pakistan a nuclear armed nation.

“I also pay tribute to Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear programme for his strategic foresight and unwavering commitment to the cause,” said the prime minister.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and services chiefs, on behalf of the armed forces also extended warm felicitations to the nation.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), this momentous occasion commemorates the historic achievement of Pakistan’s nuclear tests in 1998, which successfully established credible minimum deterrence and restored the balance of power in the region.

The armed forces and the nation pay tribute to the unwavering dedication and selfless sacrifices of all those who contributed to this remarkable feat, achieved against overwhelming odds, said the statement.

Acting President Gilani, in his message on the day, reiterated the resolve to continue working towards a peaceful and stable world.

He said that Pakistan demonstrated nuclear capabilities and joined the ranks of nuclear powers on this day, adding that Youm-e-Takbeer serves as a testament to our nation’s resilience, unwavering determination, and commitment to maintaining regional peace and stability.