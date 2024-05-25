Another 348 students flown back to Pakistan from Bishkek

RAWALPINDI: While 1,368 Pakistani students have been brought back from Bishkek over the past four days, two more flights from Islamabad and Lahore on Friday midnight and Saturday morning will facilitate the repatriation of 348 more students stranded in Kyrgyzstan.

A spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines said the national flag carrier had operated eight special flights during the last four days, safely bringing about 1,368 students back to their homeland.

He added that PIA’s operation also includes two more special flights to Bishkek. One flight will depart from Lahore on Friday at midnight, and the other will depart from Islamabad for Bishkek at 8am on Saturday.

He noted that 348 more students would be returning home on these two flights, operating from Lahore and Islamabad.

PIA is operating these special flights to bring back Pakistani students to various cities across the country, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.