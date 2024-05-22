HEADLINES

Who attacked anchor Iqrar Ul Hassan in Gujranwala?

By News Desk

Prominent TV anchor Iqrar ul Hassan’s car was allegedly attacked in Gujranwala yesterday (Tuesday) while he was en route to a university talk. The attackers, reportedly sent by Peer Haq Khateeb, broke his car’s windscreen and threw acid at the vehicle.

Iqrar ul Hassan has shared a video of the attack along with his statement regarding the incident.

Iqrar ul Hassan has recently been in a feud with Peer Haq Khateeb, a well-known figure sought after for spiritual reasons. Peer Haq Khateeb’s miracle videos have gone viral on social media, prompting Iqrar ul Hassan to expose him as a fraud, claiming that his powers are fake and all of it is a drama. Since then, both have exchanged challenges publicly.

Here is the video Iqrar shared on YouTube:

Following the attack, Iqrar was able to make it inside the university where he had to give a talk. As per Iqrar the perpetrators continue to chant slogans against him outside the university but the security personnel present there were able to maintain peace. 

Here is a video after the attack where Iqrar is safely inside the university premises:

Iqrar ul Hassan was previously attacked while pursuing an officer and had gotten injured. He is safe this time.

