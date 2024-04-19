NATIONAL

Hafiz Naeem sworn in as new JI chief

By Staff Report

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the newly-elected amir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), took the oath of his office on Thursday at party headquarters in Mansoora.

As per the, party leaders and workers from across the country participated in the event. Prominent leaders, including the former amir Sirajul Haq and senior leader Liaqat Baloch, were also present during the ceremony.

While addressing the occasion, Naeem expressed his belief that JI will lead the entire nation forward, asserting the party’s commitment to move forward with its principles and policies.

Referring to the rigging allegation during the Feb 8 election, he stated that his party will soon initiate a protest movement against the present regime.

He emphasised the party’s dedication to safeguarding Pakistan, likening it to protecting a mosque. He condemned corrupt politics and feudalism, asserting Jamaat-e-Islami’s rejection of such practices.

Highlighting Balochistan’s concerns, he assured that the party will address issues affecting the people of the province and stand against any injustices faced by the people of Punjab as well. He called for unity among the public to eradicate oppressors.

Earlier this month, Hafiz Naeem was elected as the sixth Amir of JI for a five-year term. The announcement of his election as the new party chief was made following a decision by the majority of the members of JI. He will serve as the party chief from April 2024 to April 2029.

The selection process for the party chief within JI is a significant affair, occurring every five years. This time, the party’s central consultative body, known as the Markazi Shura, proposed three names to lead the JI members. Among these names were prominent figures such as Sirajul Haq and Liaquat Baloch, alongside the ultimately successful candidate, Hafiz Naeem.

