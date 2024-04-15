Do Justice and have Justice….

Doing justice refers to the act of carrying out fair and equitable actions, while having justice could imply possessing or experiencing the benefits or outcomes of justice. Both are important aspects of a just society. Justice being perceived as a rare commodity in Pakistan is a concern echoed by many. The effectiveness and fairness of the justice system can vary widely across different regions and communities. Efforts to strengthen institutions, improve transparency, and promote accountability are essential for fostering a more just society.

It’s common for individuals to seek justice for themselves while not always embodying justice in their own actions. This can stem from various factors, including systemic issues, lack of education, or personal biases. Promoting a culture of accountability, integrity, and empathy can help encourage individuals to not only seek justice but also uphold it in their own conduct.

When departments fail to uphold justice themselves but expect it from others, it can contribute to a cycle of injustice and frustration. Holding institutions accountable, promoting transparency, and reforming systems are crucial steps in ensuring that justice is not only sought but also practiced at all levels of society.

The perception of justice being lacking in many areas of Pakistan is a significant concern. It underscores the importance of ongoing efforts to strengthen the rule of law, improve governance, and enhance access to justice for all citizens. Addressing systemic issues and promoting accountability are vital for building a more just society.

Justice is crucial for the well-being and stability of any society. It ensures fairness, equality, and the protection of rights for all individuals. Without justice, there can be widespread dissatisfaction, conflict, and erosion of trust in institutions. Therefore, striving for justice is essential for the functioning and progress of society.

It’s unfortunate when individuals expect justice from others while not upholding it themselves. In business, fairness, honesty, and integrity are essential for building trust and maintaining good relationships with suppliers and customers. A grocery store owner should strive to conduct their business ethically and transparently if they expect justice from others in return.

When the establishment fails to uphold justice within its own operations, it undermines its credibility and effectiveness in delivering justice to others. This inconsistency can lead to a loss

of trust and legitimacy among the populace. It’s essential for the establishment to lead by example and ensure that justice is upheld internally before expecting it from others.

The absence of a commitment to justice among politicians can be detrimental to the well-being of a country. Justice is fundamental for ensuring equality, fairness, and the protection of rights for all citizens. Politicians who prioritize personal gain over justice risk eroding trust in the government and perpetuating social inequality. It’s essential for political leaders to embrace the principles of justice and uphold them in their governance to truly serve the interests of the people.

The failure of judges to deliver justice can erode trust in the judicial system and contribute to a sense of disillusionment among the populace. Upholding the principles of fairness, impartiality, and integrity is essential for judges to fulfill their duties effectively. Addressing issues such as corruption, delays in the legal process, and ensuring equal access to justice are vital for restoring faith in the judiciary and promoting a more just society.

It’s concerning when there’s a disconnect between talking about justice and actually practicing it. Genuine efforts to uphold justice, both in words and actions, are essential for fostering trust, promoting social cohesion, and ensuring the well-being of society as a whole. Holding individuals and institutions accountable for their actions is crucial in addressing this disparity and working towards a more just society.

The increase in confusion surrounding the concept of justice in Pakistan is undoubtedly a significant challenge. This confusion may stem from various factors, including inconsistent application of laws, perceived biases within the justice system, and lack of clarity in defining and promoting justice. Addressing this issue requires comprehensive efforts, including education on legal rights, reforms to enhance the transparency and accountability of institutions, and fostering a culture that values fairness and equality. By tackling these underlying issues, it’s possible to mitigate confusion and promote a clearer understanding and implementation of justice in Pakistani society.

When the significance of justice is lacking in Parliament, it can lead to legislative processes that do not adequately address societal inequalities, protect human rights, or ensure fairness for all citizens. Parliament plays a crucial role in shaping laws and policies that uphold justice and promote the common good. Therefore, it’s essential for lawmakers to prioritize justice in their decision-making processes and actively work towards creating a legal framework that reflects and protects the principles of justice for all members of society.

The sentiment that justice itself is in need of justice reflects a deep-seated concern about the state of the justice system in Pakistan. When the institutions responsible for upholding justice face challenges such as corruption, inefficiency, or bias, it can create a crisis of confidence among the public. Addressing these issues requires comprehensive reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. Only through concerted efforts to strengthen the justice system can the aspiration for justice itself be realized.

The belief that justice is lacking in Pakistan despite being an Islamic country highlights a significant discrepancy between ideals and reality. Islam places a strong emphasis on justice, fairness, and compassion in all aspects of life, including governance and legal systems. However, the actual implementation and practice of justice may face challenges due to various factors such as corruption, political instability, and social inequality. Addressing these issues requires a concerted effort to align the principles of Islam with the actions and policies of the state, ensuring that justice is upheld in all spheres of society.

Justice gets justice is totally failed in Pakistan due to a grave negligence of governments, establishment, politicians, the Courts and it citizens but a big secret lies in itself and calling us loudly to do justice and have justice for a peaceful and comfortable life.

The writer is an Advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Law Professor, member of International Bar Association, London and Associate of Barrister Ijaz Hussain Batalvi.