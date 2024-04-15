CTD completes geo-tagging of over 19,000 seminaries in Punjab

LAHORE: Alarmed at recent incidents of terrorism reported from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Punjab has completed geo-tagging of over 19,000 seminaries (madrassas) in the province, reported on Monday.

The CTD officials have said that the names of over 9,000 suspected terrorists in the province have also been put on the watch list.

The list includes the names of those 65 individuals who have returned from Syria in recent years, they have informed.

Besides that, they have said, the monitoring of 22 people, who have returned home after their release from Guantanamo Bay, has also started.

According to the CTD record, presently there are 2,298 youth in Punjab who have received training in militancy from Afghanistan, while 1,566individuals have also been identified who have been trained inside the country.

Similarly, the record shows that 540 persons, who have been released from Afghan jails, are also under the scanner.

The officials have said that all those whose names have been put on the watch list are affiliated with banned outfits or organizations.