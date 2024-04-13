Opinion

Dignity

Since people tend to be more generous during the holy month of Ramazan, a number of television channels and organisations run advertisements for collecting charity for the underprivileged, and then host programmes in which the donations, either in cash or kind, are handed to the people in full glare of media lights. This hurts the self-esteem of the people, and makes them feel uncomfortable. The assistance should be provided to the needy without taking their pictures. The governments should also not use donations for popularity and helping their political interests.
Kaleem Ahmed
Islamabad

Loud music
