At TTAP’s maiden rally, Achakzai urges parliament to quash cases against Imran

Omar Ayub laments erosion of constitutional supremacy under current government

Akhtar Mengal says they reject legitimacy of ‘Form 47 govt’ and of Article 144

ISLAMABAD: Pashtunkhawa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai on Saturday declared that PTI’s founder has been the leader of the strongest party in the parliament that the parliament should quash all cases against the PTI’s founder and his associates through a resolution.

Addressing a public rally of the six arties alliance in Pishin, the PkMAP chief said that when 9000 cases could be quashed, they (rulers) would have to close the May 09 cases too.

The ‘Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan’s (TTAP) inaugural rally in Pishin was also addressed by PTI’s Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Marwat, SIC chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza, JI’s Dr Attaur Rehman, MWM’s Allama Nasir Abbas, BNP’s Akhtar Mengal, and other prominent leaders.

“All big families sitting around the government were accompanied with the English colonial power,” Achakzai said, adding that the same families were also associated with Bhutto and Ziaul Haq. “These birds when flock to sit over a building, turn that structure into rubble,” veteran politician said.

He said these everlasting trees should be removed from the politics forever. “Such people had forced Benazir Bhutto to get the NRO”.

He asserted that this alliance was not for overthrowing the government but for the supremacy of the constitution. He appealed to all Pakistanis who believe in the supremacy of the constitution should join the movement.

Achakzai said here no one was slave or master of anyone, but “we are all equal, we have to bring revolution with the power of the people.”

JI’s Dr Rahman emphasised the significance of constitutional supremacy and the unity of opposition parties in defending it.

Addressing the rally, Omar Ayub lamented the erosion of constitutional supremacy under the current government, citing the continued detention of party leader Imran Khan as evidence of governmental overreach.

“The mandate of the people, as evidenced on February 8, cannot be ignored. PTI continues to advocate for the rights and civil liberties of all citizens.”

Ayub highlighting the representation of all parties in TTAP affirmed, “Representatives from every corner of Pakistan stand united on this platform”.

“Now is not the time for complacency; our nation demands our active participation. Safeguarding the Constitution is paramount.”

“Pakistan belongs to every one of us, yet many suffer under the weight of oppression,” said Sahibzada Hamid Raza in his address.

He commended the attendees for their resilience, proclaiming, “Today, amidst adversity, your steadfastness is a testament to the indomitable will of the people.

MWM Chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas addressed the rally, declaring, “We are custodians of this nation, united against forces seeking to sow division.”

He criticized past governments, stating, “Decades of mismanagement and corruption have brought our nation to a perilous juncture.”

Addressing the rally, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat said that Imran Khan has been languishing in jail for eight months in fabricated cases. He regretted that unprecedented character assassination of Imran Khan and his wife were carried out merely for political point scoring, adding that hundreds of PTI workers and leaders were also beaten up and jailed to force them quit party and Imran Khan.

BNP Chief Akhtar Mengal delivered a fervent speech, asserting, “We reject the legitimacy of the ‘Form 47 government’ and of Article 144. Our struggle will persist until constitutional supremacy is restored.”

He questioned the efficacy of repressive measures, asking, “How can Article 144 deter political activism that even natural calamities cannot suppress?”

He said that the political workers fought against the toughest martial law. “In Balochistan, there is a government of Form 47, a government of the establishment”.

“No action has been taken against those who stole the people’s mandate in the country,” he added.

“Elections are marred by manipulation, favouring candidates that have no local support at all,” said Mengal. “After the missing persons of Balochistan, people are now going missing from every corner of the country”.

‘Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan’ (TTAP) formed

Earlier yesterday, the ‘grand alliance’ of six opposition parties, including the PTI, joined hands to launch a movement for the ‘protection of the Constitution’ in a bid to kick off a protest campaign against alleged electoral malpractices in the February 8 general elections.

The ‘Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan’ (TTAP) coalition formed early on Saturday after a late-night sitting of opposition party leaders in light of perceived governmental encroachments on constitutional integrity.

During a Friday night meeting of the parties in Quetta, the strategy for launching the protest movement and Saturday’s public meeting was decided with PkMAP’s Mahmood Khan Achakzai appointed as the president of the movement.

PTI Central General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan, BNP chief Akhtar Mengal, JI acting chief Liaquat Baloch, MWM chief Raja Nasir Abbas and SIC chief Hamid Raza Qadri also attended the meeting.

Following the meeting, opposition leaders including PkMAP’s Mahmood Khan Achakzai, PTI’s Omar Ayub, and JI’s acting emir Liaquat Baloch organized a joint media conference.

“We are determined to put an end to the system of one country, two laws,” said PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub. He added that PkMAP chairman Achakzai was nominated as president of the six parties’ alliance with the consensus of the leadership of opposition parties.

Ayub also disclosed that the first two protest rallies of the alliance will be held in Balochistan.

Achakzai underscored his unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Constitution, asserting that no “compromises would be made on its defense”.

“We will not abuse anyone, we will talk about the supremacy of the Constitution,” he said.

Talking to the media, Mengal said had the movement started 20 years ago, there would not have been any Form 47. He added that political forces and people will play an important role in this movement.

The SIC chief maintained that “Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan” (TTAP) would prove to be a big movement and the party will play a leading role in this movement as the main objective is to establish the supremacy of the Constitution.

MWM’s Allama Nasir Abbas said a law of the jungle is prevailing in the country and they are ready to face every difficulty for the supremacy of the Constitution.

Section 144 imposed in Pishin

Earlier the Balochistan government imposed Section 144 in Pishin ahead of the six parties alliance inaugural rally, citing the law and order situation in the district.

As per the notification issued by the district’s deputy commissioner on Friday, a gathering of more than five people will be prohibited in the Pishin with Section 144 also enforced on the closure of important highways.

“The Government of Balochistan Home & Tribal Affairs Department, in exercise of powers conferred under Sub-Section (6) of Section 144 Cr.P.C 1898, has imposed ban on blockade of national/main highways, roads, red zones including processions, rallies and gathering of five (05) or more than five persons/sit-ins across the Province Balochistan with immediate till further orders,’ the notification read.

The directives were issued on the order of the provincial government’s home and tribal affairs department.

The district also witnessed heavy rain due to which rainwater has accumulated inside the ground where the opposition is set to hold its inaugural rally.

However, measures are being taken to drain the water ahead of the rally.