‘Medieval non-sense at public expense’: Farhatullah Babar on Pak army training cricket team

Former senator and prominent member of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Farhatullah Babar has given his two cents on the army training the Pakistan cricket team for the upcoming T20i World Cup.

Recently, a viral video from the camp showing Pakistani batsman Saim Ayub going through a very demanding training routine at Kakul camp, appeared online.

Babar took to twitter and posted the video in question with the comments “Medieval non-sense at public expense”.

Medieval non-sense at public expense. pic.twitter.com/OXQFXkwozn — Farhatullah Babar (@FarhatullahB) April 5, 2024

The training camp has received mixed reactions with some finding it dangerous and unnecessary while others feel it is standard and necessary training.

In one tweet someone jokingly calls the training activity an attempt to break Saim Ayub’s back as the cricketer one of the trainers on his shoulders while sprinting.

Not sure of the source of this video, but here's an attempt on Saim Ayub's back being broken #Cricket pic.twitter.com/qKb8k6a8fM — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) April 4, 2024

In another post on twitter, one user is appreciative of a picture of cricketers Naseem Shah, Muhammad Ramzan and Iftikhar Ahmed carrying heavy rocks over their heads while running up a hill.

Naseem Shah, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed doing special training ahead of T20 World Cup 🇵🇰✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/OVGjCJg4ot — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) April 6, 2024

A tweet by batsman Iftikhar Ahmad, the squad can be seen enjoying some down-time, playing snooker at the accommodation in Kakul. “Thoroughly enjoying our time together in Kakul camp. Remember us in your duas!”, wrote Ahmad.

Thoroughly enjoying our time together in Kakul camp. Remember us in your duas! 🤲🏻✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/xkfPe5fhoG — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiMania) March 30, 2024

The Pakistan team is being tested through a variety of traditional exercises that the army goes through on a timely basis. The PCB have shown glimpses of the training camp on their social media accounts where the players have been seen doing a range of activities – from stone lifting to rope climbing.

Pakistan is set to face off against New Zealand in a home series to being on April 18th.