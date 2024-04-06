Sports

‘Medieval non-sense at public expense’: Farhatullah Babar on Pak army training cricket team

By Web Desk

Former senator and prominent member of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Farhatullah Babar has given his two cents on the army training the Pakistan cricket team for the upcoming T20i World Cup.

Recently, a viral video from the camp showing Pakistani batsman Saim Ayub going through a very demanding training routine at Kakul camp, appeared online. 

Babar took to twitter and posted the video in question with the comments “Medieval non-sense at public expense”.

The training camp has received mixed reactions with some finding it dangerous and unnecessary while others feel it is standard and necessary training.

In one tweet someone jokingly calls the training activity an attempt to break Saim Ayub’s back as the cricketer one of the trainers on his shoulders while sprinting.

In another post on twitter, one user is appreciative of a picture of cricketers Naseem Shah, Muhammad Ramzan and Iftikhar Ahmed carrying heavy rocks over their heads while running up a hill.

A tweet by batsman Iftikhar Ahmad, the squad can be seen enjoying some down-time, playing snooker at the accommodation in Kakul. “Thoroughly enjoying our time together in Kakul camp. Remember us in your duas!”, wrote Ahmad.

The Pakistan team is being tested through a variety of traditional exercises that the army goes through on a timely basis. The PCB have shown glimpses of the training camp on their social media accounts where the players have been seen doing a range of activities – from stone lifting to rope climbing.

Pakistan is set to face off against New Zealand in a home series to being on April 18th.

Previous article
Will enter into Pakistan and kill terrorists who escape there: Indian Defence Minister
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Next version of Apple’s iconic AirPods may have a touch screen...

Apple has plans for a future AirPods case featuring a built-in touchscreen display that would allow users to control audio sources and interact with...

Epaper_24-04-6 KHI

Epaper_24-04-6 ISB

Epaper_24-04-6 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.