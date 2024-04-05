PTI willing to joining JUI-F’s sit-in against govt: Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Thursday said the party was open to joining a sit-in announced by the Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) against the government, hinting at the “possible Grand Opposition Alliance with the erstwhile rival.”

“A Grand Opposition Alliance would be made to launch anti-government movement after Eidul Fitr”, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said while speaking at a private channel’s programme.

He elaborated that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be approached to invite him to the Grand Opposition Alliance. “We are in touch with the JUI-F and hope we will be meeting as well,” Barrister Gohar asserted.

He said that the opposition parties’ protest would be aimed at strengthening the parliament as well as against mandate ‘theft’. “We want no mandate to be stolen in future also,” Barrister Gohar said.

The PTI chairman said that the decision regarding the leadership of Grand Opposition Alliance has not yet been taken. He said that the alliance’s chief will be appointed in consultation with all parties.

“It is our legal right to hold peaceful protest,” he said.

Barrister Gohar said that all cases against the PTI founder are based on ‘political victimization, adding that Imran Khan would be released by the end of April 2024.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Grand Opposition Alliance formed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other major opposition parties announced an anti-government movement after Eidul Fitr

According to sources, the newly formed opposition alliance—also comprising, Sunni Ittehad Council, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Majlis-e-Wadhat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Balochistan National Party (BNP) — would be holding the first joint public gathering in Quetta on April 14.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also hinted at joining the opposition alliance as its Liaquat Baloch said that his party will make a final announcement after the approval of Majlis Shura

The Grand Opposition Alliance would also be holding public gatherings in other parts of the country to protest against ‘massive’ rigging in the elections. The schedule for public gatherings in other cities would be announced later in consultation with all parties.

Sources privy to the development said that the Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) would also be approached to join the opposition in the movement against the government.