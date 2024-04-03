PTI forms ‘joint grand alliance’ with like-minded parties

Achakzai to head opposition alliance schedules to meet JUI-F chief soon

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday forged a joint grand alliance with several like-minded political parties aimed at presenting a formidable challenge to the incumbent government.

This alliance, headed by Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Achakzai, is poised to reshape the political landscape of Pakistan.

According to reliable sources, Achakzai will spearhead the alliance in close consultation with all participating political entities. Within the next three days, Achakzai is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, extending an invitation for the JUI-F to join the alliance.

Express News reported that Fazlur Rehman has already signaled his willingness to oppose the government, setting the stage for PTI and JUI-F, under the leadership of Achakzai, to announce forthcoming protest demonstrations.

Under the joint leadership of Achakzai, PTI and JUI-F are expected to collaborate closely, with the likelihood of Jamaat-e-Islami securing a significant role within the alliance.

The groundwork for this alliance was laid during a pivotal meeting of five opposition parties, which saw the participation of key figures including Liaquat Baloch from Jamaat-e-Islami, PkMAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Akhtar Mengal of Balochistan National Party, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, and Chairman of Majlis-e Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) Allama Raja Nasir Abbas earlier today.

The meeting also witnessed the presence of PTI’s Asad Qaiser and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan. Deliberations during this gathering revolved around crucial issues pertaining to the formation of the opposition alliance, resulting in pivotal decisions being made.