Judges letter suo motu case: CJP says full court formation ‘possible’ with daily hearings

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Chief Justice (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa emphasized that any encroachments on judicial autonomy would be firmly resisted, indicating the possibility of convening a full court for a suo motu case on alleged intrusions into judicial proceedings.

CJP Isa added that only seven judges were available in Islamabad today, the rest are either in Lahore or Karachi. “We may have a full court on the next hearing”, he said while concluding the hearing today.

His comments came during a Supreme Court session examining claims by six judges from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) of undue influence exerted by the national security forces on judicial operations.

The hearing was conducted by a seven-judge bench, led by CJP Qazi Faez Isa and including justices Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Yahya Afridi, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Athar Minallah, Musarrat Hilali, and Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and was broadcast live on the Supreme Court’s website and YouTube channel.

Recently, a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) from six of the eight IHC judges highlighted alleged pressures on the judiciary, including family abductions, torture, and covert home surveillance.

Signatories of the letter were judges Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Babar Sattar, Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Saman Rafat Imtiaz.

Following the letter’s revelations, there were widespread calls for an inquiry, leading CJP Isa to convene a full court session of the Supreme Court judges.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and CJP Isa agreed to establish an inquiry commission, receiving federal cabinet endorsement.

However, a collective request from attorneys and civil society urged the Supreme Court to address the issue under its constitutional powers, highlighting its significance to public interest and fundamental rights enforcement.

Former CJP Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, initially appointed to lead the inquiry, stepped down, advising Justice Isa to internally address the concerns raised, prompting the Supreme Court to initiate suo motu action and form a seven-member panel for the case.

Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan and the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) recently submitted petitions to participate in the suo motu proceedings.

During the session, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan and Hamid Khan, representing former Prime Minister Imran Khan, appeared, with Ahmed Hussain advocating for Aitzaz.

The proceedings are set to continue on April 29, with CJP Isa hinting at the formation of a full court for daily hearings in the subsequent session.