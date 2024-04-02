PM constitutes committee to address problems faced by GB

Reiterates provision of health, and education facilities to people of GB priority of his govt

Directed formulation of strategy for two-fold increase in country’s exports within next five years

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday constituted a committee to address the problems being faced by Gilgit-Baltistan, saying the committee should submit its recommendations after thorough consultations on all the prevailing issues.

PM Shehbaz Sharif announced the formation of the committee during a meeting with Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Gulbar Khan who called on him at PM’s House in Islamabad.

On the occasion, the PM directed the construction of Danish schools in all three divisions of Gilgit-Baltistan, elaborating Danish schools are being established in the region for boys and girls belonging to poor families. “These schools will provide international quality education to the talented children belonging to poor families as well as accommodation facilities”, he stated.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the development of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and the provision of health and education facilities to them was the priority of the government. He also directed to accelerate pace of work for early completion of Attabad and Harpo hydropower projects.

During the meeting was informed that the completion of these projects will ensure uninterrupted power supply in Gilgit-Baltistan. The prime minister was informed that the construction of Naltar Expressway has been completed which will play a key role in the development and prosperity of the region.

The Prime Minister also directed to prepare an action plan regarding the development of tourism and solar energy projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

‘Extend facilitation to exporters in E-Commerce sector’

Meanwhile, Premier Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed for formulation of a strategy aimed at two-fold increase in the country’s exports within next five years, tasking the Ministry of Trade with devising such a strategy in consultation with the successful entrepreneurs and stakeholders.

The prime minister chaired a high level meeting on the export sector. The meeting was attended by ministers including Jam Kamal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, prominent E-commerce entrepreneurs like CEO Utopia Jabran Niaz, Zeeshan Shah, Salman Ahmed and other relevant authorities, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed for extending facilitation to exporters in the E-Commerce sector who had been exporting country’s product to the world, besides resolution of the issues of “Made in Pakistan’ brand exporters.

He said that they were taking steps for maximum utilization of the export sector, adding for the promotion of IT, domestic use item, textile and other exceptional sectors, the relevant stakeholders should be taken on board.

The meeting was apprised of proposals and recommendations for the development of export sector and the strategy in this regard. The prime minister underlined for submission of recommendations over promotion of such industries that were exporting those items which had been part of the global value chains.