President, PM discuss country’s overall political and economic situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with President Asif Ali Zardari wherein they expressed their resolve to steer the country out of prevailing challenges.

In the meeting, they discussed the country’s overall political and economic situation, a President House press release said.

The meeting also featured the deliberations on the measures to extend relief to the masses during the Holy Ramazan.

Addressing the Tax Excellence Awards ceremony in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the resolve on Tuesday to bring macroeconomic stability and put Pakistan the path of growth.

The premier said ensuring export-led growth through joint efforts was the only solution to make the country debt-free.

The prime minister also said the government will strive to elevate productive sectors such as industries, information technology (IT), and agriculture.