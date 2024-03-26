NATIONAL

President, PM discuss country’s overall political and economic situation

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with President Asif Ali Zardari wherein they expressed their resolve to steer the country out of prevailing challenges.

In the meeting, they discussed the country’s overall political and economic situation, a President House press release said.

The meeting also featured the deliberations on the measures to extend relief to the masses during the Holy Ramazan.

Addressing the Tax Excellence Awards ceremony in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the resolve on Tuesday to bring macroeconomic stability and put Pakistan the path of growth.

The premier said ensuring export-led growth through joint efforts was the only solution to make the country debt-free.

The prime minister also said the government will strive to elevate productive sectors such as industries, information technology (IT), and agriculture.

Previous article
Karachi Police decide on mobilizing Shaheen Force to combat alarming rise in street crime
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

FIA arrests company owner, son in Rs 5 bln tax fraud

KARACHI: Federal investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested a private company owner and his son following allegations of involvement in a massive tax fraud...

ECP reserves verdict on appeals against oath to KP reserved seat MPs

Katcha dacoits kidnap brother, sister in Kandhkot for ransom

Govt ‘mapping’ Afghans ahead of eviction push after Eid

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.