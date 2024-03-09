Opinion

Fight for power

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

Efforts to get the ministry ‘of choice’ will mark the begin- ning of the coalition government. This naturally will be irrespective of differences in political ideology, manifesto and pre-election rivalries. We have all heard of the idiom ‘birds of a feather flock together’, but when birds of different feather, plum­- age and habitat flock together, it is either for feeding on a dead horse, or trying to prey each other whenever and wherever somebody turns weak. In this pursuit of ‘power’ or, say, greed for benefits, the poor are certainly going to suffer at the end.

KHAYYAM DURRANI

KARACHI

Previous article
Warm winters
Next article
Will interest rates go down?
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Kanwal Shauzab lauds PTI’s women for facing reign of terror daringly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing President Kanwal Shauzab paid glowing tribute to PTI’s women on World Women’s Day marked on Friday, who remained...

Invest in women: Accelerate progress

Women need empowerment

Fugitive businessmen exploit asylum laws to evade justice, continue operations abroad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.