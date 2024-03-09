Fight for power

Efforts to get the ministry ‘of choice’ will mark the begin- ning of the coalition government. This naturally will be irrespective of differences in political ideology, manifesto and pre-election rivalries. We have all heard of the idiom ‘birds of a feather flock together’, but when birds of different feather, plum­- age and habitat flock together, it is either for feeding on a dead horse, or trying to prey each other whenever and wherever somebody turns weak. In this pursuit of ‘power’ or, say, greed for benefits, the poor are certainly going to suffer at the end.

KHAYYAM DURRANI

KARACHI