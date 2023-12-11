ECP refutes claims on issuance of schedule for general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday refuted the news item claiming that the electoral watchdog had issued the schedule for the forthcoming general elections.

A spokesperson for the ECP dismissed a news report published in the local newspaper, labelling it as baseless and lacking any factual basis.

The spokesperson clarified that the schedule circulating on social media platforms is fraudulent. The ECP representative highlighted the consistent emergence of false information regarding the elections in both print and electronic media.

Emphasising the need to rely solely on statements from the official spokesperson of the ECP, the spokesperson urged the public to dismiss any information claiming to originate from the commission but not endorsed by its official representative.

On Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had said that the commission will announce the election schedule in the coming few days.

In his message on National Voters Day, Raja noted that the printing and delivery of the final electoral rolls had concluded.

He added that the ECP would notify the district returning officers, returning officers, and assistant officers in the coming days.

He said the commission was fully aware of all its constitutional and legal responsibilities. Emphasising the ECP’s complete preparedness and commitment, the CEC assured voters of complete security throughout the election process, ensuring the exercise of their voting rights with privacy and transparency in the polls scheduled to take place on February 8, 2024.