Hamas chief counts on Pakistan’s role for halting Israeli atrocities in Gaza

Ismail Haniyeh says atrocities and cruelty against Palestinians could cease if Israel faces resistance from Pakistan

Warns against normalization of ties between Islamic world and Israel, asserting it would severely damage Palestinian cause

ISLAMABAD: Senior political leader of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh Wednesday sought Pakistan’s intervention in halting ongoing Israeli atrocities, saying that it is a “brave” nation.

In his address to the national dialogue titled: “The Sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Responsibility of Muslim Ummah”, held here in Islamabad, he said: “If Israel faced resistance from Pakistan, the perpetration of cruelty could cease.”

Expressing hope in Pakistan’s support, he referred to the country as “brave” and a land of mujahideen (people who fight for Islam).

Haniyeh, during the event organised by Majlis Ittehad-e-Ummah Pakistan, highlighted the opposition to Israel among those who follow the Holy Quran closely.

Fighting between Israel and Hamas, which governs the besieged coastal territory of the Gaza Strip, kicked off on October 7, when Hamas launched an all-out attack on Israel.

In response, Israel has launched a brutal ground and air assault in Gaza, killing more than 16,200 people, mostly women and children.

The head of the United Nations has warned that he expects “public order to completely break down soon due to the desperate conditions” in Gaza, currently under relentless Israeli bombardment.

The humanitarian conditions amid the Israel-Hamas war are “fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter to the president of the Security Council.

“Such an outcome must be avoided at all costs,” he said in the letter.

Several global powers are trying to bring Israel back to the negotiating table, but an adamant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out holding talks with Hamas, aiming to “wipe it out”.

‘Permanent destruction’

In his speech, Haniyeh stated that Israel’s actions, including the arrest of approximately 16,000 Palestinians and desecration of holy sites, were a violation of international norms.

The Hamas leader expressed disappointment over the non-implementation of the Oslo Accords, citing an increase in the occupation of Palestinian territories.

Haniyeh warned against the establishment of diplomatic relations between Islamic countries and Israel, asserting that it would severely damage the Palestinian cause.

Accusing America and other countries of supporting Israel, he voiced his aspiration for Israel to retreat, allowing the truth to prevail.

Haniyeh claimed that Israel had planned a sudden attack on Gaza with the intention of “permanent destruction”.

He justified attacks by Hamas mujahideen as self-defence, stating they preempted Israel’s plans for occupation.

‘Jews biggest enemies of Muslims’

He acknowledged the high expectations, Palestinians had from Pakistan and expressed confidence in the strength of the country.

He claimed that Hamas was currently countering Israel’s most advanced weapons, asserting determination to succeed in thwarting Israel’s intentions.

Despite casualties of thousands of Palestinians in the conflict, Haniyeh maintained hope in Pakistan’s potential to force Israel to retreat.

In conclusion, he characterised Jews as the biggest enemies of Muslims worldwide.

He underscored the sacrifices made by Palestinians in the war, asserting that Pakistan’s strength could potentially halt the ongoing conflict.